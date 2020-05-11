Good ORC Names: 150+ Cool And Warrior-like ORC Names For Boys And Girls

ORC is amongst the most-loved games in the gaming world. It was released in the year 2016 and since then, it has significantly gained a lot of popularity between gamers. Many players, be it boys or girls, love to play this 2D interface battle game, especially during this time of lockdown to spend their time effectively. However, many gamers keep searching for good names for ORC platforms. If you are searching for some incredible and good ORC names, here we have compiled a list for you-

60 Good ORC Names for Boys

Eat Bullets Collateral Damage Shoot 2 Kill Veteran of Death Tonight Gamer Dead Deal Overkill Lowercase Guy Brute Fact Green Ghost Bloss Flop Tango Boss Kill Spree Optimal Aces Inimical Thugs Knuckle Duster Local Back Stabber Happy Killing Fear Butchers Guncap Slingbad Highlander Monk Left Divide Jack The Ripper Hog Butcher Psychedelic Servicemen Militaristic Fighting Machine Keen Team Six Junkyard Dog Fuzzy Pack Straight Gangsters Mortified Coercion Lyrical Armed Services Outrageous Dominance Brash Thugs Complex Slayers Faulty Devils Odd Hooligans Organic Punks Hungry Admirals Cloudy Perpetrator Keen Team Six Married Man ORC's JESUS Agent Hercules Metal Star Night Magnet Alpha Returns Dancing Madman Kill Switch Pixie Soldier Grave Digger Thunderbeast Bad soldier LocalGrimReaper Captain Jack Sparrow Strange Love Psycho Lover Cool Shooter Dead Shot Pro Slinger

Also Read | 150+ Animal Crossing island names: Cool, cute and most-loved island names you can use

50+ Good ORC Names for Girls

Lovehunter Verse Cries Angel basket Ruby sun Random acts of hustle Dirty Blouses Kisses-Martini Forgo luck Vanillattack One Girl Army Flowerbean Isn't it darling Moonstruck traveller Sunshine gipsy Salts and smoothies Peonies gipsy Margo Me Fleurlovin Enjouecollectif Infinite soul Flies Loot Zulu & zephyr June Amend Lovehunter Verse Cries Angel basket Ruby sun Random acts of hustle Dirty Blouses Kisses-Martini Forgo luck Vanillattack One Girl Army Flowerbean Isn't it darling Moonstruck traveller Sunshine gipsy Salts and smoothies Peonies gipsy Margo Me Fleurlovin Enjouecollectif Infinite soul Flies Loot Zulu & zephyr June Amend Kill Bill Refill Boostad Kill My Heart Okay Slayer Noobie Girlie

Also Read | 250+ Fortnite Clan names: Find the best name that makes your Fortnite Clan look cool

50+ Cool and Warrior-like ORC Names for Boys and Girls

Headshooter Agent 47 Carry Striker Gangster Brokes Chicken Lover ORCian Quarrelsome Strategy Cloudy Perpetrator Fuzzy Pack Straight Gangsters Mortified Coercion Lyrical Armed Services Outrageous Dominance Homely Sharpshooters Plain Privileg Annoyed Power Demonic Criminals Left Divide Militaristic Fighting Machine Ball Blaster Victor Dictator Ah Killed Kira Fakira Come on and die Feel Death Wolverine Sky Fly lie Doomsday Karmic Petitioner Executioner Ruby Judge Sweet but sassy Kill bill Xtreme X-Factor Xtreme Psychic HolyMoly Reckless Harmless Kills Oh My My Old deals Bounty Hunter Blood sucker Vampiric Strike Holy Brother / Sister Zeus's Son / Daughter Wrathman Jokingly Killing Devil's Eye Daredevil Hakuna Batata Genie Oh no no no

Also Read | Unique names for PUBG Mobile: List of PUBG nicknames that are unique and awesome

Also Read | Female ORC names: 150+ funny and cute names for female warriors