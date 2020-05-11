Last Updated:

Good ORC Names: 150+ Cool And Warrior-like ORC Names For Boys And Girls

Good ORC names for boys and girls that are awesome for you to use in your ORC account.

Yash Tripathi
ORC is amongst the most-loved games in the gaming world. It was released in the year 2016 and since then, it has significantly gained a lot of popularity between gamers. Many players, be it boys or girls, love to play this 2D interface battle game, especially during this time of lockdown to spend their time effectively. However, many gamers keep searching for good names for ORC platforms. If you are searching for some incredible and good ORC names, here we have compiled a list for you-

60 Good ORC Names for Boys

  1. Eat Bullets
  2. Collateral Damage
  3. Shoot 2 Kill
  4. Veteran of Death
  5. Tonight Gamer
  6. Dead Deal
  7. Overkill
  8. Lowercase Guy
  9. Brute Fact
  10. Green Ghost
  11. Bloss Flop
  12. Tango Boss
  13. Kill Spree
  14. Optimal Aces
  15. Inimical Thugs
  16. Knuckle Duster
  17. Local Back Stabber
  18. Happy Killing
  19. Fear Butchers
  20. Guncap Slingbad
  21. Highlander Monk
  22. Left Divide
  23. Jack The Ripper
  24. Hog Butcher
  25. Psychedelic Servicemen
  26. Militaristic Fighting Machine
  27. Keen Team Six
  28. Junkyard Dog
  29. Fuzzy Pack
  30. Straight Gangsters
  31. Mortified Coercion
  32. Lyrical Armed Services
  33. Outrageous Dominance
  34. Brash Thugs
  35. Complex Slayers
  36. Faulty Devils
  37. Odd Hooligans
  38. Organic Punks
  39. Hungry Admirals
  40. Cloudy Perpetrator
  41. Keen Team Six
  42. Married Man
  43. ORC's JESUS
  44. Agent Hercules
  45. Metal Star
  46. Night Magnet
  47. Alpha Returns
  48. Dancing Madman
  49. Kill Switch
  50. Pixie Soldier
  51. Grave Digger
  52. Thunderbeast
  53. Bad soldier
  54. LocalGrimReaper
  55. Captain Jack Sparrow
  56. Strange Love
  57. Psycho Lover
  58. Cool Shooter
  59. Dead Shot
  60. Pro Slinger

50+ Good ORC Names for Girls

  24. Lovehunter
  25. Verse Cries
  26. Angel basket
  27. Ruby sun
  28. Random acts of hustle
  29. Dirty Blouses
  30. Kisses-Martini
  31. Forgo luck
  32. Vanillattack
  33. One Girl Army
  34. Flowerbean
  35. Isn't it darling
  36. Moonstruck traveller
  37. Sunshine gipsy
  38. Salts and smoothies
  39. Peonies gipsy
  40. Margo Me
  41. Fleurlovin
  42. Enjouecollectif
  43. Infinite soul
  44. Flies Loot
  45. Zulu & zephyr
  46. June Amend
  47. Kill Bill Refill
  48. Boostad
  49. Kill My Heart
  50. Okay Slayer
  51. Noobie Girlie

50+ Cool and Warrior-like ORC Names for Boys and Girls

  1. Headshooter
  2. Agent 47
  3. Carry Striker
  4. Gangster Brokes
  5. Chicken Lover
  6. ORCian
  7. Quarrelsome Strategy
  8. Cloudy Perpetrator
  9. Fuzzy Pack
  10. Straight Gangsters
  11. Mortified Coercion
  12. Lyrical Armed Services
  13. Outrageous Dominance
  14. Homely Sharpshooters
  15. Plain Privileg
  16. Annoyed Power
  17. Demonic Criminals
  18. Left Divide
  19. Militaristic Fighting Machine
  20. Ball Blaster
  21. Victor Dictator
  22. Ah Killed
  23. Kira Fakira
  24. Come on and die
  25. Feel Death
  26. Wolverine Sky
  27. Fly lie
  28. Doomsday
  29. Karmic Petitioner
  30. Executioner
  31. Ruby Judge
  32. Sweet but sassy
  33. Kill bill Xtreme
  34. X-Factor
  35. Xtreme Psychic
  36. HolyMoly 
  37. Reckless 
  38. Harmless Kills
  39. Oh My My
  40. Old deals
  41. Bounty Hunter
  42. Blood sucker
  43. Vampiric Strike
  44. Holy Brother / Sister
  45. Zeus's Son / Daughter
  46. Wrathman
  47. Jokingly Killing
  48. Devil's Eye
  49. Daredevil
  50. Hakuna Batata
  51. Genie
  52. Oh no no no

