Unique Names For PUBG Mobile: List Of PUBG Nicknames That Are Unique And Awesome

PUBG is one of the most popular streaming games that has attracted millions of users from all around the world. The game has continuously introduced new content and features in an effort to improve the battle royale gameplay experience for its users. And while you may be a PUBG pro, it is always important that you choose the right Gamertag and if you wish to stand out on the battleground and have a unique identity in the game.

However, when you create a new PUBG account and link it with your Facebook account, your PUBG account name becomes your Facebook name. Luckily, an in-game feature actually allows you to rename your character later in the game. So, for those of you who are looking for a cool new username, we have compiled a list of some of the most unique names for PUBG users. But, before we check out some cool Gamertags, here's a quick look at how you can actually change your character's name in PUBG:

How to change your character's name in PUBG?

Step 1: Launch PUBG Mobile on your device

Step 2: Go to ‘Inventory’ and click on the ‘crate’ icon on the right side on the screen.

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Rename Card’ and tap ‘Use’.

Step 4: Enter your new name and hit the ‘OK’ button.

How to get a Rename Card in PUBG?

You can change your Gamertag once every day, but you actually need to have a Rename card to do so. You can earn these cards as rewards as you start to advance in the game. However, if you don't have one at the moment, but you're still keen on changing your PUBG name, you can buy a Rename card from the in-game shop. One Rename card will cost you 180 UC.

Unique names for PUBG

Now that we have seen how easily you can change your Gamertag in PUBG, let's check out some unique names that you can assign to your PUBG character:

Unique PUBG names for Boys

Evillious Energy

Duke of Doom

Eat Bullets

Monstrous Michel

Collateral Damage

Gabriel Groomer

Shoot 2 Kill

Annihilator

Veteran of Death

Walk Alone Bravely

Tonight Gamer

Walking Pegasus

Dead Deal

Killer Romeo

Overkill

Best Bluster

Brute Fact

Green Ghost

Bloss Flop

Terrific Tornado

Tango Boss

Accurate Arrow

Kill Spree

Optimal Aces

Dark Knight

Inimical Thugs

Knuckle Duster

Local Back Stabber

Happy Killing

Fear Butchers

Guncap Slingbad

Highlander Monk

Left Divide

Jack The Ripper

Hog Butcher

Psychedelic Servicemen

Militaristic Fighting Machine

Junkyard Dog

Fuzzy Pack

Straight Gangsters

Mortified Coercion

Lyrical Armed Services

Outrageous Dominance

Brash Thugs

Complex Slayers

Faulty Devils

Odd Hooligans

Organic Punks

Hungry Admirals

Cloudy Perpetrator

PUBJESUS

Agent Hercules

Metal Star

Night Magnet

Headshooter

Alpha Returns

Dancing Madman

Abnormal Vigor

Ball Blaster

Kill Switch

Pixie Soldier

Pro Headshot

Grave Digger

Cool Shooter

Dead Shot

Thunderbeast

Bad soldier

Local Grim Reaper

Captain Jack Sparrow

Agent 47

PUBGian

Quarrelsome Strategy

Homely Sharpshooters

Plain Privileg

Annoyed Power

Demonic Criminals

Unique PUBG names for Girls

Most of the girls look for a username that portrays their gender and being mistaken for a guy is the last thing that they probably want to face while playing a video game. To help you with that, here are girly names that may really help you.

Spicy Senorita

Girl Royale

Blade Woman

Giggle Fluff

Candy Cough

Dexterous Queen

Panda Heart

Princess Pickney

Magic Peach

Tiger Kitty

Lady Killer

Dangerous Damsel

Koi Diva

PubgPie

Auspicious Olivia

Luna Star

Ancient Ambrosia

Curious Caroline

Crazy Cinderella

Tragic Girl

Girls of Neptune

Broken Paws

Anonymous Girl

Tiny Hunter

Leading Light

Acid Queen

Video Game Heroine

Cool Whip

Claudia Clouds

Princess of PUBG

Gun Digger

TeKilla Sunrise

Little Drunk Girl

Digital Goddess

Peanut Butter Woman

Sleek Assassin

Treasure Devil

Lady Fantastic

Opulent Gamer

Wildcat Talent

Pink Nightmare

Miss Fix It

Feral Filly

Troubled Chick

Freeze Queen

Eye Candy Kitten

Romance Princess

Titanium Ladybug

Emerald Goddess

Marshmallow Treat

Queen Bee

Microwave Chardonnay

Gamer Bean

Mafia Princess

Woodland Beauty

Darkside Hooker

Saturn Extreme

Battle Mistress

Sassy Muffin

Canary Apple Red

Image credits: PUBG Mobile