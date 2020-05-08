Unique Names For PUBG Mobile: List Of PUBG Nicknames That Are Unique And Awesome

PUBG is one of the most popular streaming games that has attracted millions of users from all around the world. The game has continuously introduced new content and features in an effort to improve the battle royale gameplay experience for its users. And while you may be a PUBG pro, it is always important that you choose the right Gamertag and if you wish to stand out on the battleground and have a unique identity in the game.
However, when you create a new PUBG account and link it with your Facebook account, your PUBG account name becomes your Facebook name. Luckily, an in-game feature actually allows you to rename your character later in the game. So, for those of you who are looking for a cool new username, we have compiled a list of some of the most unique names for PUBG users. But, before we check out some cool Gamertags, here's a quick look at how you can actually change your character's name in PUBG:
How to change your character's name in PUBG?
Step 1: Launch PUBG Mobile on your device
Step 2: Go to ‘Inventory’ and click on the ‘crate’ icon on the right side on the screen.
Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Rename Card’ and tap ‘Use’.
Step 4: Enter your new name and hit the ‘OK’ button.
How to get a Rename Card in PUBG?
You can change your Gamertag once every day, but you actually need to have a Rename card to do so. You can earn these cards as rewards as you start to advance in the game. However, if you don't have one at the moment, but you're still keen on changing your PUBG name, you can buy a Rename card from the in-game shop. One Rename card will cost you 180 UC.
Unique names for PUBG
Now that we have seen how easily you can change your Gamertag in PUBG, let's check out some unique names that you can assign to your PUBG character:
Unique PUBG names for Boys
- Evillious Energy
- Duke of Doom
- Eat Bullets
- Monstrous Michel
- Collateral Damage
- Gabriel Groomer
- Shoot 2 Kill
- Annihilator
- Veteran of Death
- Walk Alone Bravely
- Tonight Gamer
- Walking Pegasus
- Dead Deal
- Killer Romeo
- Overkill
- Best Bluster
- Brute Fact
- Green Ghost
- Bloss Flop
- Terrific Tornado
- Tango Boss
- Accurate Arrow
- Kill Spree
- Optimal Aces
- Dark Knight
- Inimical Thugs
- Knuckle Duster
- Local Back Stabber
- Happy Killing
- Fear Butchers
- Guncap Slingbad
- Highlander Monk
- Left Divide
- Jack The Ripper
- Hog Butcher
- Psychedelic Servicemen
- Militaristic Fighting Machine
- Junkyard Dog
- Fuzzy Pack
- Straight Gangsters
- Mortified Coercion
- Lyrical Armed Services
- Outrageous Dominance
- Brash Thugs
- Complex Slayers
- Faulty Devils
- Odd Hooligans
- Organic Punks
- Hungry Admirals
- Cloudy Perpetrator
- PUBJESUS
- Agent Hercules
- Metal Star
- Night Magnet
- Headshooter
- Alpha Returns
- Dancing Madman
- Abnormal Vigor
- Ball Blaster
- Kill Switch
- Pixie Soldier
- Pro Headshot
- Grave Digger
- Cool Shooter
- Dead Shot
- Thunderbeast
- Bad soldier
- Local Grim Reaper
- Captain Jack Sparrow
- Agent 47
- PUBGian
- Quarrelsome Strategy
- Homely Sharpshooters
- Plain Privileg
- Annoyed Power
- Demonic Criminals
Unique PUBG names for Girls
Most of the girls look for a username that portrays their gender and being mistaken for a guy is the last thing that they probably want to face while playing a video game. To help you with that, here are girly names that may really help you.
- Spicy Senorita
- Girl Royale
- Blade Woman
- Giggle Fluff
- Candy Cough
- Dexterous Queen
- Panda Heart
- Princess Pickney
- Magic Peach
- Tiger Kitty
- Lady Killer
- Dangerous Damsel
- Koi Diva
- PubgPie
- Auspicious Olivia
- Luna Star
- Ancient Ambrosia
- Curious Caroline
- Crazy Cinderella
- Tragic Girl
- Girls of Neptune
- Broken Paws
- Anonymous Girl
- Tiny Hunter
- Leading Light
- Acid Queen
- Video Game Heroine
- Cool Whip
- Claudia Clouds
- Princess of PUBG
- Gun Digger
- TeKilla Sunrise
- Little Drunk Girl
- Digital Goddess
- Peanut Butter Woman
- Sleek Assassin
- Treasure Devil
- Lady Fantastic
- Opulent Gamer
- Wildcat Talent
- Pink Nightmare
- Miss Fix It
- Feral Filly
- Troubled Chick
- Freeze Queen
- Eye Candy Kitten
- Romance Princess
- Titanium Ladybug
- Emerald Goddess
- Marshmallow Treat
- Queen Bee
- Microwave Chardonnay
- Gamer Bean
- Mafia Princess
- Woodland Beauty
- Darkside Hooker
- Saturn Extreme
- Battle Mistress
- Sassy Muffin
- Canary Apple Red
Image credits: PUBG Mobile