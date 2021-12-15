GTA Online update release date & time: When is GTA Online update coming out live?

GTA Online is one of the most popular online games in the world. It allows players to explore the open world of GTA in a real-time multiplayer setup. Among all the other happenings, GTA online is releasing a new update called The Contract. While the developer of Grand Theft Auto games Rockstar Games has not revealed a specific time for releasing the new DLC and update package. It is releasing on Wednesday, December 15 according to various reports from Express co, inverse & others.

In the past, such Rockstar Games rollouts have occurred for slightly over a few hours. The Contract is expected to add a lot of new content to the online universe of GTA V. According to rumours, the update will feature Franklin and the popular dog called Chop. Other characters will also make their way to the game. The new update DLC will also add a new radio station and new tracks from Dr Dre.

When is GTA Online update coming out?

According to multiple reports, the GTA Online update is coming out on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. An official release time for the GTA online update called The Contract is not available. According to calculated speculation, The Contract will be released around 2 AM PST/5 PM EST/ 3:30 PM IST. The speculation is based upon the previous update release schedules. Additionally, the update is scheduled to come out for all platforms including PC, PS4 and Xbox One at the same time. As mentioned earlier, the GTA online update release date is set for Wednesday.

In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.



Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: https://t.co/07q6zZY2He pic.twitter.com/KNk96P1Osc — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 8, 2021

The Contract will contain new in-game elements such as a weapon, including a Compact EMP launcher, a new Stun Gun. Among new vehicles that are coming with the update are Dewbauchee Champion and Enus Jubilee. Other new places include The Agency and The Armory. On the official news article published by Rockstar Games, the company says "Franklin needs two things: a reliable partner and a big-ticket, high-profile client. With your longtime LS contact — and newly aspiring cannabis entrepreneur — Lamar Davis making the connection, you can be the partner that helps Franklin take the business to the next level." Stay tuned for more gaming news.