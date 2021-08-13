GTA Online's New Update Loaded With New Cars, Missions And Bonuses: All You Need To Know

GTA Online’s latest update, Los Santos is considered Rockstar Games’ most successful update because of the number of players it got into on its platform. The makers have already announced another new GTA Online update which is supposed to bring in new cars, missions, and bonuses for its players. These new features can be accessed by the members of LS Car Meet which were brought in with the Los Santos tuners update. The players have been trying to learn more about these new additions to GTA Online. Here is all the information on the internet about the new GTA Online update. Read more to know about GTA V online update.

New GTA Online update released

The Lost MC is sitting on a goldmine, and you’re entitled to your share. Take the bikers down a peg by targeting their bustling empire for a sizable score in this week’s new Robbery Contract: https://t.co/gnu70hwuEq pic.twitter.com/RMT8DbrExI — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 12, 2021

The LS Car meet members have gotten a new option for playing the Robbery mission, The Lost Contract from their auto Shops. This mission requires the players to gather intel, steal a truck full of meth blow the operation to get hefty pay. Rockstar Games has also released their new Emperor Vectre supercar along with new vehicles like Pfister Growler and the Dinka Jester RR. Some activities in the game will also give the users double RP and GTA$. Here is also a list of discounts on vehicles and executive offers released with the latest GTA Online update.

Lampadati Tigo: 30% off

Executive Offices: 50% off

RO-86 Alkonost: 30% off

Mammoth Squaddie: 30% off

Grotti Itali GTO: 40% off

Vapid Ellie: 40% off

GTA Online events with double XP and cash

Pursuit races: double cash and RP

Siege Mentality: 2X GTA$ and RP this week.

Win 3 Sprints for 4 days in a row and earn the Karin Futo GTX.

More about GTA

Apart from this, a recent report from Kotaku confirms that Rockstar Games is going to bring in a new GTA remastered Trilogy for Nintendo Switch. Rockstar's Scottish branch, Rockstar Dundee is supposedly going to lead the development of this project. Their classic titles like Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas are supposed to run on the company’s new Unreal Engine to feature a mix of "new and old graphics” in the game. The same report also confirms that Rockstar Games could unveil their remastered versions of their game by late September or October of this year. No other information has surfaced on the internet about GTA Online.