GTA V PS5 Black Screen Migration: How to migrate GTA online character?

The occurrence of a black screen while migrating the account and character in GTA Online on PS5 is keeping players from enjoying the video game. The game has reportedly been showing the following message to players "your GTA Online Profile is still being migrated. You will be returned to the Main Menu and will not be able to lay GTA Online until the migration is complete." However, as of 06:35 AM IST on March 15, 2022, the issue has been addressed by Rockstar Games.

The studio also mentions that GTA Online profiles on PC cannot be migrated to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. From what it looks like, the issue has been resolved and players are now able to use the character migration feature as intended. Though, if the character migration screen takes longer than expected, players are advised to wait and let the game complete the procedure online. GTA V has been released for the next generation of consoles today.

The issue blocking GTA Online profile migration of PS4 and Xbox One accounts that were previously migrated to PC has been addressed, and that migration is now working as intended.



Please note that GTA Online profiles on PC cannot be migrated to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) March 15, 2022

How to migrate GTA online characters from PS4 to PS5?

According to pushsquare.com players need to open the Online tab from the main menu of the game. If players have played GTA online before, they will see the option to migrate their profile. Initiate the process and wait for it to complete. Thereafter, players will get two new character slots where they'll be asked to choose the character. As mentioned on the website, players' migrated profile character should as character one. Players can then select this character and pick the game from where they left in the last generation console.

How to migrate GTA online saved progress from PS4 to PS5?

Open the game on PS4

Hit the pause button and open the Game Tab

Upload the saved progression to the Social Club server

Make sure that the internet connection is working fine while doing so

Launch the game on PS5

Hit pause and head over to the Game Tab

Open the Social Club again and there will be an option to download the saved progression from PS4

Click on download

On the official website, Rockstar Games says that "players with a Rockstar Games Social Club account will also be able to migrate their GTA Online character progress to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S on March 15 upon loading up the game on either of these new consoles. This migration includes any Characters, GTA$, Progression, Stats, Vehicles, Properties, Weapons, Clothing, and Player-Created Jobs."