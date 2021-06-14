Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Release Date: Learn All The Details In This Guide

During the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase, the announcement for the release date of the Guardians of the Galaxy Game was given out much to the delight of its fans. Despite being purely a single-player adventure game, it garnered pretty high attention even before its release. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of the Guardians of the Galaxy game, when to pre-order this game, and more.

Complete details of the Guardians of the Galaxy game

In the upcoming sections, we are going to give you all the details you need to know about the Guardians of the Galaxy, its release date when you can pre-order this game, and the voice actors in the game. Read them carefully. Because this information will give you a clear idea of where to get started in the game when it gets released. As we have mentioned earlier, the Guardians of the Galaxy is a purely single-player game with narrative adventure. There is a huge focus given in the game for dialogue options and choices both in the story as well as within the combat.

You will play as the Star-Lord in the game and you are the leader of the Guardians. Because you are the leader of the pack, you need to make a lot of decisions on how to deal with various situations. These situations will include solving friction among the Guardians. This game is set to release on October 26, 2021 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PC, PS4, and Xbox 1. The Guardians you manage in the game as a Star-Lord will often have bickering among them and in one stage will be referred to as the Gardeners of the Galaxy. In the next section, we will have a look at when to pre-order the Guardians of the Galaxy game.

Details about the Guardians of the Galaxy game pre order

The Guardians of the Galaxy game has been made available for its fans to pre-order in major E-commerce stores, official PS Store, Microsoft Store, and Steam.

Please note that the physical edition of the game isn’t made available to pre-order as of the time of this writing.

Details of the Guardians of the Galaxy game voice actors

Scott Porter, Star-lord.

Emily O'Brien, Gamora.

Nolan North, Rocket Raccoon.

Brandon Paul Eells, Drax the Destroyer.

Adam Harrington, Groot.

Official trailer of the Guardians of the Galaxy

IMAGE: SQUARE ENIX TWITTER