Guild Wars 2 System Requirements: The Required Features For Your PC To Play This Game

Guild Wars 2 is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game or MMORPG which is set in a fantasy-based theme. This multiplayer game is from ArenaNet. Guild Wars 2 gameplay follows the players after the game Guild Wars. The game comes with a responsive storyline that progresses according to the choice of the user and is open-ended to a certain extent.

This game is based in a fictional world of Tyria where five different races reside together. The player needs to choose an avatar from the five races and choose a profession from eight available options to enter guild wars 2 gameplay. They are tasked with finding and assembling the members of a powerful and mysterious guild Destiny’s Edge to fight the Elder Dragons who have gained their control over Tyria.

The new game is known for its high-end graphics and interesting screenplay. So, if you are planning to play after guild wars 2 download, this article might help you. Here you can find some basic information about guild wars 2 system requirements. If your device fulfills these requirements, you can play the game –

The minimum requirements for the game are:

Operating System: Windows XP Service Pack 3 or advanced

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz Core i3 or AMD Athlon 64 X2 or advanced

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8600GT or ATI X1900 or Intel HD 3000 or better (256MB of video RAM and shader model 3.0 or advanced)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB available HDD space

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Input: Keyboard and mouse

DirectX: DirectX 9



Operating System: Windows 7 or windows 8 or Windows 10 (64 bit only)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4 GHz Core i3 or AMD Athlon 64 X2 or advanced

Video Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8800GTS or ATI Radeon HD 2900 XT or Intel Iris 5100 minimum (512MB of video RAM and shader model 3.0 or higher)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB available HDD space

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Input: Keyboard and mouse

DirectX: DirectX 9

These are just minimum requirements. If you want to enjoy the game on your Mac device, here are the ideal guild wars 2 system requirements-

OS: Mac OS®X 10.7.X or advanced

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 minimum

RAM: 4 GB Ram or higher

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 320M or ATI Radeon™ HD 6630M or Intel HD 3000 or better

Available space: 25 GB available HDD space

In case your laptop fulfills the guild wars 2 pc requirements, you can also play the game on your laptop. But, before you start downloading, ensure your device has at least 25 GB to 50 Gb space free to accommodate the guild wars 2 size.

How to download this game?

Guild Wars 2 is available on the official website. You can find the guild wars 2 download link on their site. Additionally, it is also available on Steam. Please remember that the game is a paid download. You have to click on the download link first and then follow the commands to install this game on your device.