AC Valhalla In Dreams Quest Walkthrough: How To Complete The Quest?

Developed by Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes with several mysteries and an interesting storyline. The developers have also made sure that players have enough puzzles and quest to solve in the game. So, they have several interfaces which have a strong connection to the Vikings culture. While players are busy solving all the quests in the game, many are unable to solve the AC Valhalla In Dreams quest walkthrough. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

AC Valhalla In Dreams quest walkthrough

As soon as you complete the 'A Wise Friend' quest, you will immediately be able to start in the Ravensthorpe. However, completing the In Dreams quest might be a bit tricky. So, here is a step by step AC Valhalla guide for this quest.

Build Valka's hut

To complete this quest, players will have to construct the Seer's Hut at Ravensthorpe for Valka. Make sure you are prepared as this process will cost you 800 Supplies and 60 Raw Materials. After you finished building a hut for Valka, a new objective will unfold.

Collecting plants for Valka's potion

As soon as you are done with building a hut for Valka, he will ask Eivor's help to prepare a potion which will assist her to have a clearer vision about everything. So, now you will retrieve some ingredients for her. Go on a search for five Thistles which will require you to use your Odin's Sight. You will be able to locate them around the nearby waterfall and above it. Once you have the five Thistles, you need to move forward in the game.

Bring the plants to Valka

Now you have the Thistles she asked you to collect, bring them to her in the Seer's Hut you helped her build. Once you give her the five Thistles, your objective will be completed and she will concoct the potion.

Try the potion

After she prepared the potion for clearer vision, it is the time to test it. Go to the table nearby and try out the green liquid. As soon as you drink the potion, you will be granted with a vision and then, as you regain control, you will be in Asgard.

