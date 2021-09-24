Last Updated:

Halo Infinite's Full Technical Preview: Date, Time, Available Game Modes & More

Halo Infinite's Full Technical Preview dates have been announced and the players are curious to know more about it. Here is all we know about the preview dates

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Halo Infinite's Full Technical Preview

Image: @Halo/ Twitter


Halo Infinite release is just days away and 343 Industries has managed to create much anticipation around their classic FPP shooting game. Recent updates from the American video game developers have confirmed the Halo Infinite's Full Technical Preview is live to play and it is scheduled to go on till the month ends. There are a total of two slots released for the Halo infinite Preview. The first preview started on September 23 and will be live on the game servers till September 26. The second one is scheduled to begin on September 30 and go on till October 4. 

Halo Infinite's Full Technical Preview Date and timings

343 Industries released these details on Halo Waypoint and also posted an official statement explaining the main objective behind this preview release. 343 Industries aims to test its services and systems at scale, gather data on a breadth of real-world hardware configurations, and obtain feedback on Arena, Training Mode, as well as the new Halo Waypoint web and app experiences.

Makers also confirmed that their popular Big Team Battle is not going to be available in the first slot of the preview and will go live on September 30. Other Halo Infinite's Technical Preview Game Modes like the Training Mode and Weapon Drills are going to be available to play. Since this is a multiplayer preview, players also have an option to team up with friends and matchmake. Here are the exact timings for the Halo Infinite's Full Technical Preview.

1st weekend: Arena

  • September 24 preview timings: 10am-2pm & 5-9pm PT
  • September 25 preview timings: 10am-2pm & 5-9pm PT
  • September 26 preview timings: 10am-2pm & 5-9pm PT

2nd weekend: Big Team Battle & Arena

  • October 1 preview timings: 10am-2pm & 5-9pm PT
  • October 2 preview timings: 10am-2pm & 5-9pm PT
  • October 3 preview timings: 10am-2pm & 5-9pm PT
  • October 4 preview closing timings: 10am PT

Halo Infinite PC requirements

Minimum

  • OS: Xbox One, Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher
  • Architecture: x64
  • DirectX: DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11
  • Memory: 8 GB
  • Video Memory: 4 GB
  • Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440
  • Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

Recommended

  • OS: Xbox One, Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher
  • Architecture: x64
  • DirectX: Not specified
  • Memory: 16 GB
  • Video Memory: 6 GB
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k
  • Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070
READ | Halo Infinite to skip Forge and co-op campaign at the time of launch
READ | Halo Infinite Release Date: Gameplay Trailer, Xbox-PC Availability, Beta Version & More
READ | How to pre-order Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X console? Steps to download game
READ | Halo Infinite PC Requirements released: Check Minimum and Recommended PC requirements here
READ | Halo Infinite Multiplayer Start Date set for Sept 24: How to register for this preview?
Tags: Halo Infinites Full Technical Preview, Halo Infinite, Halo Infinites Technical Preview Game Modes
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND