Halo Infinite's Full Technical Preview: Date, Time, Available Game Modes & More

Halo Infinite release is just days away and 343 Industries has managed to create much anticipation around their classic FPP shooting game. Recent updates from the American video game developers have confirmed the Halo Infinite's Full Technical Preview is live to play and it is scheduled to go on till the month ends. There are a total of two slots released for the Halo infinite Preview. The first preview started on September 23 and will be live on the game servers till September 26. The second one is scheduled to begin on September 30 and go on till October 4.

Halo Infinite's Full Technical Preview Date and timings

🚨 Attention, Halo Insiders! 🚨

The #HaloInfinite Multiplayer Tech Preview build is available for download - but, reminder that matchmaking is not yet live. Check Waypoint for your invite information!



343 Industries released these details on Halo Waypoint and also posted an official statement explaining the main objective behind this preview release. 343 Industries aims to test its services and systems at scale, gather data on a breadth of real-world hardware configurations, and obtain feedback on Arena, Training Mode, as well as the new Halo Waypoint web and app experiences.

Makers also confirmed that their popular Big Team Battle is not going to be available in the first slot of the preview and will go live on September 30. Other Halo Infinite's Technical Preview Game Modes like the Training Mode and Weapon Drills are going to be available to play. Since this is a multiplayer preview, players also have an option to team up with friends and matchmake. Here are the exact timings for the Halo Infinite's Full Technical Preview.

1st weekend: Arena

September 24 preview timings: 10am-2pm & 5-9pm PT

September 25 preview timings: 10am-2pm & 5-9pm PT

September 26 preview timings: 10am-2pm & 5-9pm PT

2nd weekend: Big Team Battle & Arena

October 1 preview timings: 10am-2pm & 5-9pm PT

October 2 preview timings: 10am-2pm & 5-9pm PT

October 3 preview timings: 10am-2pm & 5-9pm PT

October 4 preview closing timings: 10am PT

Halo Infinite PC requirements

Minimum

OS: Xbox One, Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher

Architecture: x64

DirectX: DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Memory: 8 GB

Video Memory: 4 GB

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

Recommended