Last Updated:

Is Halo 5 Coming To PC? Here's What 343 Industries Has To Say

Halo 5 PC version release has been denied by the developers at 343 Industries. Read more to know why 343 is not releasing their successful game for PC gamers.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Halo 5

Image: Halo Twitter


343 industries have dominated the Xbox gaming industry with the help of its classic game franchises including Halo. The community was extremely excited to hear about the game being introduced to the PC gaming world. A listing from NVIDIA’s GeForce Now confirmed that the Halo 5 will be making its way to the PC gamers soon. But 343 industries recently shared a Tweet that has directly denied any of these rumours going around in the community. 343 industries’ Community Director, Brian Jarrard replied to a fan about the Halo 5: Guardians PC release and suggested that the leaked PC listing may have referred to Halo 5: Forge. 

Is Halo 5 Coming to PC?

Brian also acknowledged the demand for a Halo 5 PC version but said that a Halo 5 Pc version is not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on developing the upcoming Halo Infinite and MCC. It is a bit shocking to see Halo 5 not releasing for PC anytime soon because Halo’s community manager, John Junyszek’s statement that confirms there is a desire for Halo 5 to join the Master Chief Collection that is available for PC. But currently, the 343 Industries might have no plans to release a Halo 5 PC version anytime soon. Apart from this, the game developers at 343 Industries are currently busy with their Halo infinite which is slated to release later this year. 

More about 343 Industries' Halo franchise

Recent updates about Halo Infinite Start Date confirms that the Multiplayer preview is supposed to begin on September 24. The preview can be accessed only after the player creates and registers for a Halo Insider account before September 13. Before this, a technical preview was released on July 29 which lasted till August 1. Releasing these Previews helps the makers to come across all the errors and bugs in the game. These need to be rectified before the game release which is set as December 8. Apart from this, Xbox has been trying to make its gamers happy by introducing this game as a free-to-play for all Xbox game Pass subscribers.

READ | How to pre-order Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X console? Steps to download game
READ | Halo Infinite PC Requirements released: Check Minimum and Recommended PC requirements here
READ | Halo Infinite Multiplayer Start Date set for Sept 24: How to register for this preview?
READ | Lewis Hamilton calls 'Halo' device as life saver post crash with Verstappen at Italian GP
READ | What is 'Halo' in F1 that saved Lewis Hamilton at Italian GP crash?
Tags: Halo 5, 343 Industries, Is Halo 5 Coming to PC
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND