Hitman System Requirement: How To Play This Stealth Video Game?

The Hitman video game is a series of Stealth video shooting games from Danish developer IO Interactive Inc. The series was earlier published by Eidos Interactive, and at present, the development company markets it.

The game is available on different devices like Microsoft Windows PC and laptop, Xbox, GameCube, Playstation 3, Vita, and Stadia.

The Hitman gameplay is based on the graphic novel Hitman from writer William C. Dietz. The game series has many games and the latest release is Hitman 2, which released in 2018. The player plays the game as agent 47, the master assassin.

The player enters the hitman gameplay as a third person. They need to complete an assassination mission and kill their targets to win bonus and prizes. The player has different options to complete their mission and can wield nearly 47 different disguises as per their choice.

Wondering about hitman system requirements? Here is some quick information for you.

If you want to play the game in your laptop or pc, check the minimum hitman pc requirements-

OS: OS 64-bit Windows 7

Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz or AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870

DirectX: Version 11

These are only the minimum requirements, which means the game will only run on your device if it fulfils these hitman system requirements. But, if you want to enjoy the whole gameplay and its original graphics, here are recommended system requirements -

OS: OS 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) or Windows 10

Processor: Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz or AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 or AMD GPU Radeon R9 290

DirectX: Version 11

If your laptop supports all these hitman pc requirements, you can also play the game on your laptop. This game is a paid download and the hitman size is 50GB. So, ensure that your device has enough free space before you play the game.

Hitman download for PC

The Hitman game is available on the official website of the game developer. You can also use Epic Games if you want to download the game for free. It is also available in steam. You can easily find the hitman download link on any popular gaming site or the official site.

You need to click on the available download link after visiting the website. The hitman game size is 50GB. So, having enough space free is your device for proper installation. After the download is complete, you can install the game and play.

The minimum configuration for Hitman on android device

This popular stealth game is also available for android devices. You can download it from the Google play store or App store easily. The minimum configuration for hitman download on a device is Android 8.1 or iOS 9.0. Additionally, your device should have 8 GB of free space to play the mobile game.