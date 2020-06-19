How Long Is The Last Of Us 2 Game? Know How Long It Takes To Beat TLOU2

The single-player game, The Last Of Us 2 has been launched by the gaming developer company Naughty Dogs and it has been gaining a lot of cheers from the fans. The game published by Sony Interactive Entertainment has been set on a plot where the world is affected by a huge pandemic. Where the game has several awe elements in it, players are asking "how long is The Last Of Us 2 game?" and so, here we are to provide you with an answer.

How long is The Last Of Us 2 game?

The single-player game comes in several difficulty modes, so the time taken to beat The Last Of Us 2 differs from mode to mode. However, if we take Medium Difficulty Mode as an average mode to calculate the time, it must take a player about 25 to 30 hours to finish the game. But, this time is an approximate estimation as it is also considered that the longer time you take to wander around American ground, the longer it will take to finish the game.

Many players who are pro in the game and are providing their The Last Of Us 2 review have reported that they have reached to The Last Of Us 2 ending in approximately 30 hours while playing the Sony game in Hard difficulty mode. It is also advised to first complete the game in the easy modes especially in Medium Difficulty to get a better understanding of it. This might help players to play the game better in Hard Difficulty without putting more time as compared to other players.

The Last of Us Part 2 has in total of 11 distinct chapters, where you smartly gather all the collectables throughout the estimated time. Apart from this, players also get the chance to replay the campaign with a Last of Us Part 2 New Game Plus mode, customisable difficulty settings including Permadeath and Grounded Mode and bonus features such as The Last of Part 2 Cheat Codes. The Last Of Us 2 review reveals a better idea about the supplementary content to enjoy in the Extras section of the game with incredible concept art and highly detailed model viewer. If you want to know more about some of the allies and enemies that you'll encounter in the campaign, the Extras section is what you must look for. So including all of the features mentioned about, to players who are asking "how long to beat The Last Of Us 2?" it might take you 50+ hours to completely finish the game including the Extras section, The campaign and others.

