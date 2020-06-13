'The Last Of Us 2' Release Date: Review, Cross-gen Support For PS5 & Other Details

The Last of Us 2 is a sequel to the 2013 survival horror game ‘The Last of Us’ that was developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. The upcoming game title is finally set to launch later this month after a long wait of seven years.

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Release Date, Cover Athlete And Price Details For Various Editions

'The Last of Us 2' review

The critically-acclaimed ‘Last of Us’ was among the last major exclusives built for the PlayStation 3. Its eagerly-anticipated sequel The Last of Us 2 now appears to be in a similar spot, as the PS4 will soon be superseded by Sony’s next-generation PS5 console later this year.

Also Read | GTA 5 Confirmed For PS5: When Does The New PlayStation Game Come Out?

Speaking of the game, the Last of Us 2 is being universally hailed by major gaming media outlets and critics as the new masterpiece from the studio that trumps most of the popular game titles in the category with its provocative and nuanced storytelling.

The game currently weighs in at an astonishing 96 per cent favourable average score from more than 80 different reviewers drawn from several media. The game also faced some backlash from the gaming community after an unfortunate story leak in April. And while the leak gave away a few important elements from the game's story and gameplay, it still retains a fair share of its mystery and plot twists

It is one of the biggest titles on PS4 in 2020 so far. Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are the only two PS4 games that currently sit above the upcoming title.

Also Read | Resident Evil Village Confirmed For PS5: When Will The New PS Game Be Out?

'The Last of Us 2' release date

The Last of Us Part 2 is set to make its debut next week on June 19. The game will be available as a PS4 exclusive and can be pre-ordered from the PlayStation online store. It can be purchased for $59.99 and also includes some pre-order bonuses. These include:

Ammo Capacity Upgrade - This will helps players instantly unlock an ammo capacity upgrade for Ellie’s pistol.

Crafting Training Manual - This will instantly unlock the Crafting Training Manual, which can be used for accessing new crafting recipes and upgrades.

'The Last of Us 2' on PS5

While there haven't been any reports of the developers or Sony working on the updated visuals for The Last of Us 2 on PlayStation 5, the game will actually run just fine on the next-gen PlayStation 5 when it finally comes out. The news was confirmed by PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in a recent interview with CNET.

Also Read | Spider Man Miles Morales On PS5: When Does The New PlayStation Game Come Out?

Image credits: Naughty Dog