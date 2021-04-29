How To Breed Villagers In Minecraft? Here Is Detailed Guide On Breeding Process

Villagers are a form of the passive mob that lives in villages, works in their careers, breeds, and interacts with one another. Their attire varies depending on their profession and biome. Villagers can be traded using emeralds as a medium of exchange. Villagers can be found in villages, which spawn in plains, snowy tundras, savannas, deserts, taigas, and snowy taigas, among other biomes. Continue reading the article to find out about the breeding of villagers in Minecraft and how to make villagers grow faster.

How to Breed Villagers in Minecraft?

Villager breeding cannot be coerced, unlike other breedable mobs. The player, on the other hand, should provide ideal accommodations (beds and food) to speed up the process. A villager's decision to reveal heart particles is based on how "willing" they are to mate. If two nearby villagers are both willing at the same time, they will meet and spawn a baby villager, much like other animals. There are several factors that influence willingness, but the food that the player feeds his or her parents is the most important. To feed the villagers, the player must toss the food to them and allow them to collect it in their inventory.

There is also an option to make an automatic breeder. To ensure that a villager breeder performs properly, the area around it must be thoroughly scoured. The player must ensure that no other villages exist within an 80-block spherical radius of the village in order for it to be small. To start the process, the player will need at least three villagers, regardless of what they create.

When a villager is killed, whether an adult or a child, he or she does not usually drop any objects or knowledge. When a player has an emerald or other object in their possession that a villager is willing to exchange for, the item it is offering in trade appears in their hands. When you kill a villager at this moment, it drops the object it was carrying. A villager drops 3–6 emeralds after a good trade. 8–11 emeralds are dropped after good trading while they are willing to breed.

Image Source: Mojang