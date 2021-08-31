How to catch Hoopa in Pokemon Go? Check evolution guide & where to find tips here

Pokemon Go is beginning with its Season of Mischief on September 1, 2021, with an event scheduled on September 5, 2021. During the event, a new set of Special Research tasks will give players an encounter with Hoopa. Additionally, ghost, dark and psychic Pokemons will appear more frequently in the game during the event. According to the official website called Pokemon Go Live, when Hoopa summoned Legendary Pokemon to Pokemon Go during Pokemon Go Fest 2021, time and space were distorted.

How to catch Hoopa in Pokemon Go?

Trainers can catch Hoopa after it is available in the game from Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 11 am local time. Once the Pokemon has made its way into the game, it will be available to encounter and catch. To catch Hoopa in Pokemon Go, a player needs to complete the Special Research tasks, which will be revealed in the game once the event kicks off. Once a trainer has completed all the tasks, the trainer will be rewarded an encounter with Hoopa. That is when the trainer can make the most out of the opportunity and catch the mythical Pokemon using the best moves.

Where to find Hoopa in Pokemon Go?

The Season of Mischief will last until December 2021, giving players a lot of time to prepare and catch Hoopa in Pokemon Go. As mentioned earlier, Hoopa's arrival in the game is being celebrated on September 5, 2021, with an in-game event. During the event, players will be given tasks to complete, completing which they can win an encounter with Hoopa. The official blog post says, "Complete the seasonal Special Research tasks for an opportunity to catch Hoopa! On Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, various strange phenomena will be happening all around the world —maybe this has something to do with Hoopa?!".

Hoopa evolution guide

Hoopa is not known to have another evolutionary form. However, the psychic Pokemon can transform into an alternate form, using the Prison Bottle. The default form of Hoopa is called Hoopa Confined, while the dark/psychic form of Hoopa is called Hoopa Unbound. The Hoopa Confined has a height of 1' 08", and weighs around 20 lbs. Catch the Pokemon in Pokemon Go during its arrival.