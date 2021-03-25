How To Download GTA Vice City On PC Or Laptop? Learn The Download Process

Gaming has been separated into 3 circles: portable, console, and PC. However, they still share games with one another. PC is the stage that offers games from the other stages all the more frequently. This is because if PCs have the correct arrangement of necessities, they can run any game. GTA Vice City was one of the top games many years ago and many players got their first taste of Rockstar games through Vice City. Many players want to learn how to download GTA Vice City on PC or Laptop.

How to download GTA Vice City on PC or Laptop?

GTA Vice City was one of the most popular games of the 2000s. This game brings back nostalgic recollections of how GTA games were and also helps the players learn how much they have changed and upgraded since then. GTA Vice City has one of the best storylines that players absolutely adore, also the location the game is based on is also loved by many. In order to install GTA Vice City on PC, the players should make sure that their PC is stocked up with the right set of system requirements. Check out the minimum and recommended set of requirements needed to play GTA Vice City on PC below:

Minimum

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor

Memory: 128 MB of RAM

Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers (“GeForce” or better)

DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0

Recommended

Processor: Intel Pentium IV or AMD Athlon XP processor 256(+) MB of RAM

Memory: 1.55 GB of free hard disk space(+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

Graphics: 64(+) MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers (“GeForce 3” / “Radeon 8500” or better with DirectX Texture Compression support)

DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0

Once the system requirements have been installed, the players can then install GTA Vice City on PC. Here’s how to download Vice City on PC:

GTA Vice City is available for purchase on Steam, players can go over to their store and download the application from there.

This will start downloading and installing the application.

After the process is over players can open the application and play GTA Vice City on PC.

Promo Image Source: Willzyyy Twitter