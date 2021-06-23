GTA Vice City Android Download: Learn How To Download This Game On Your Phone

GTA Vice City has been one of the most popular releases by Rockstar Games and because of its popularity, the makers have even extended their game to mobile phone users. The makers have launched a mobile version of GTA Vice City and the players are curious to know how to get this on their devices. Thus they have been searching about things like GTA Vice City android download and more. To help out these players, here is all the information needed to know about GTA Vice City mobile game.

GTA Vice City Android Download

The makers of the game have extended their GTA Vice City to mobile phone users too. Thus the players have been searching about the GTA Vice City android download. The players can directly download the game from Google Play Store or from the game’s official website. Keep in mind that the game is 1.5 GB and your device should have enough free space to install the game. This space should be on the device itself and not on the external SD card on the device. For Apple users, GTA Vice City mobile version will consume about 2.5 GB worth of space on their phones.

Apart from this, the players have also been trying to search about the GTA Vice City system requirements. The game is somewhere around 1.5 GB in space and the players might just consume around 19-20 hours just to complete the main story of the game. So the players need to have a great system in order to get their games running seamlessly. This is mostly because the players also want to experience the game on their PC seamlessly and without any lags. Thus here are the system requirements of the game.

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor

Memory: 128 MB of RAM

Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce" or better)

DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0=

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: Intel Pentium IV or AMD Athlon XP processor 256(+) MB of RAM

Memory: 1.55 GB of free hard disk space(+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

Graphics: 64(+) MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce 3" / "Radeon 8500" or better with DirectX Texture Compression support)

DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER