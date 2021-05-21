How To Evolve Gible In Pokemon Go? Community Day Event For Gible Is Coming Back In June

Gible is a Dragon & Ground-type Pokemon who is weak against Ice, Fairy and Dragon-type moves. Its strongest moveset is Mud Shot & Dig and it evolves into Gabite. The Pokedex says that its first home was in a much hotter climate than Alola. Your heating bill would skyrocket if you intend to live with one. So how to evolve Gible in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Gible Evolution

Pokemon Go is back with another community day event for the month of June. Gible, the dragon-type Pokemon famous by the name of the Land Shark Pokémon, is going to be featured in a Community Day event in June 2021. Here are all the details for the upcoming event:

Date + Time Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Features Gible will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! The players will be able to Evolve Gabite (Gible’s Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterwards, this will give them a Garchomp that knows the attack Earth Power. Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise. There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, five Lucky Eggs, and an Elite Charged TM. For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Gible Community Day-exclusive Special Research story, Just a Nibble. The players should stay tuned to know when the tickets for the "Just a Nibble Special Research story" will go live. These tickets are going to be non-refundable and one more thing that the players need to remember that this Special Research will not be including an in-game medal.

Bonuses There will be a 3× Catch XP Any Incense that is activated during the event is going to last for a duration of three hours



Gible Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 124

It has a base defence of 84

It has base stamina of 151

The Category of this Pokemon is Pseudo-Legendary

It is a Generation 4 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 457

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 635

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 954

Max CP at Level 40 is 1112

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 794

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1033

Max HP at Level 40 is 131

It reaches a height of 0.7m

It reaches a weight of 20.5kg

The base capture rate is 40%

The base flee rate is 9%

Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 80

IMAGE: Niantic