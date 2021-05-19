How To Evolve Weezing In Pokemon Go? Here's More About The Poison Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have managed to add a number of different Pokemons to their game. Because of this, the players are currently trying to ask a number of questions related to the game. Currently, they are asking how to evolve Weezing in Pokemon Go. So here is some valuable information that can be used by them easily. Read more

How to evolve Weezing in Pokemon Go?

The players are recently trying to find Pokemon Go Weezing evolving in the game. This has managed to gain a lot of interest amongst the game. But unfortunately, there is no Pokemon Go Weezing evolution in the game. The players can evolve their Koffing into a Weezing by giving it a total of 50 candies in the game. Apart from this, there is not other information related to the Pokemon Go Weezing evolution. Apart from this, here is also a list of stats and information about the Poison type Pokemon.

Weezing Weakness

160.0% Damage - Ground type

160.0% Damage - Psychic type

Weezing Resistances

62.5% Damage - Bug type

62.5% Damage - Fairy type

62.5% Damage - Fighting type

62.5% Damage - Grass type

62.5% Damage - Poison type

Weezing Best Moveset

Infestation + Sludge Bomb

Tackle + Sludge Bomb

Infestation + Shadow Ball

Tackle + Shadow Ball

Tackle + Thunderbolt

Infestation + Thunderbolt

Tackle + Dark Pulse

Infestation + Dark Pulse

Weezing Stats

Max CP: 2592

Attack: 174

Defense: 197

Stamina: 163

Generation: Generation 1

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 6%

Buddy Distance: 3 km

Pokédex Height: 1.2 m

Pokédex Weight: 9.5 kg

Bonus candy on capture: 2

Bonus Stardust on capture: 200

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transfered: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

How to catch Weezing in Pokemon Go?

Back in 2019, makers of Pokemon Go had confirmed that the Pokemon Go Weezing will be available in some 4 star battle raids. This still happens to be one of the best places to visit if you wish to catch Pokemon Go Weezing. Apart from this, the players can also try out their luck by roaming around in the game trying to catch this Pokemon. Usually, it can get very difficult to actually spot this Pokemon in the game directly, thus the option for the 4 star battle raid can be a great option to find this Pokemon Go Weezing.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER