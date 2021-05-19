Last Updated:

How To Evolve Weezing In Pokemon Go? Here's More About The Poison Type Pokemon

How to evolve Weezing in Pokemon Go is a popular question asked by the gamers recently. So we have listed some information about this Pokemon right here. Read

Pokemon  Go makers have managed to add a number of different Pokemons to their game. Because of this, the players are currently trying to ask a number of questions related to the game. Currently, they are asking how to evolve Weezing in Pokemon Go. So here is some valuable information that can be used by them easily. Read more

How to evolve Weezing in Pokemon Go?

The players are recently trying to find Pokemon Go Weezing evolving in the game. This has managed to gain a lot of interest amongst the game. But unfortunately, there is no Pokemon Go Weezing evolution in the game. The players can evolve their Koffing into a Weezing by giving it a total of 50 candies in the game. Apart from this, there is not other information related to the Pokemon Go Weezing evolution. Apart from this, here is also a list of stats and information about the Poison type Pokemon. 

Weezing Weakness

  • 160.0% Damage - Ground type
  • 160.0% Damage - Psychic type

Weezing Resistances

  • 62.5% Damage - Bug type
  • 62.5% Damage - Fairy type
  • 62.5% Damage - Fighting type
  • 62.5% Damage - Grass type
  • 62.5% Damage - Poison type

Weezing Best Moveset

  • Infestation + Sludge Bomb
  • Tackle + Sludge Bomb
  • Infestation + Shadow Ball
  • Tackle + Shadow Ball
  • Tackle + Thunderbolt
  • Infestation + Thunderbolt
  • Tackle + Dark Pulse
  • Infestation + Dark Pulse

Weezing Stats

  • Max CP: 2592
  • Attack: 174
  • Defense: 197
  • Stamina: 163
  • Generation: Generation 1
  • Category: Non-Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate: 6%
  • Buddy Distance: 3 km
  • Pokédex Height: 1.2 m
  • Pokédex Weight: 9.5 kg
  • Bonus candy on capture: 2
  • Bonus Stardust on capture: 200
  • Can be put in a gym: Yes
  • Can be transfered: Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

How to catch Weezing in Pokemon Go?

Back in 2019, makers of Pokemon Go had confirmed that the Pokemon Go Weezing will be available in some 4 star battle raids. This still happens to be one of the best places to visit if you wish to catch Pokemon Go Weezing. Apart from this, the players can also try out their luck by roaming around in the game trying to catch this Pokemon. Usually, it can get very difficult to actually spot this Pokemon in the game directly, thus the option for the 4 star battle raid can be a great option to find this Pokemon Go Weezing.

