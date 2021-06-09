How To Find UFO In Fortnite: Season 7's Alien Invasion Theme Brings UFOs To Battle Royale

Fortnite season 7 is out now, and the island is taken over by aliens. It not only brings new characters and skins to the game but weapons and UFOs too. In this article, readers will get to know about how to find UFO in Fortnite and the UFO location as well. A player can fly the alien UFOs in Fortnite season 7.

How to find UFO in Fortnite?

While entering a match, check the major locations on the map. If the name of any location glows purple, aliens are patrolling the area with their UFOs. There might be at least one UFO in such an area, hovering above the ground at targetable height. The Fortnite UFOs are driven by aliens (NPC) called Trespasser. While the UFOs themselves can deal damage through what appears like an energy shot, a trespasser has advanced weapons which can deal a lot of damage.

Once a player lands on a UFO location, the player shall look around for decent loot, preferably long-range weapons.

Pick a fight with a UFO. If there are multiple UFOs in the area, focus firepower on one of them. There are many ways to take a UFO down.

Firstly, one can shoot a UFO, gain its attention and then when the UFO abducts the player through a force beam, start shooting the pilot.

Secondly, a player can damage the UFO up to 600 points to bring it down. However, be ready for taking a fight on the ground with the Trespasser.

Once defeated the Trespasser, wait for the UFO to heal itself

How to fly a UFO in Fortnite?

Shift ( circe ): pressing the shift button on the keyboard boosts the UFO in a direction. It can be done 3 times before recharge

Left Click (L1): Like in the rest of the game, the left click launches a slow-moving energy missile

Right Click (R1): while riding a UFO, the right click deploys a tractor or abduction beam, which is capable of listing other characters, vehicles or even small structures. However, it does not cause fall damage.

W,A,S,D ( arrow keys ): used to navigate in the desired direction

Spacebar ( trigger keys ): use to ascend and descend

IMAGE: FORTNITE WEBSITE