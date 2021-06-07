How To Get Chespin In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Pokemon

Quick links:
Chespin is a Grass-type Pokemon that is weak against Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Vin Whip & Seed Bomb is its strongest moveset along with having a Max CP of 1,096. The Pokedex tells that Its head quills are often soft. The spikes grow so hard and sharp when it bends them that they can pierce rock. How to get Chespin in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.
Chespin can be found in the wild, as players will come across it when exploring the environment. Equip an Incense item or a PokeStop Lure to cause additional Pokemon to spawn, increasing its odds of spawning. 5km eggs can also be used to obtain Chespin. It is a Grass-type Pokemon that has stats of 110 attack, a defence of 106, stamina of 148 and a max CP of 1239 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 in the Kalos region. Chespin is weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves and its moves get boosted by Sunny weather. Chespin's best moves are Vine Whip and Seed Bomb (7.01 DPS). Here are some more move combinations: