How To Get Chespin In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Pokemon

Chespin is a Grass-type Pokemon that has stats of 110 attack, a defence of 106 and stamina of 148. How to get Chespin in Pokemon Go? Read on.

Chespin is a Grass-type Pokemon that is weak against Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Vin Whip & Seed Bomb is its strongest moveset along with having a Max CP of 1,096. The Pokedex tells that Its head quills are often soft. The spikes grow so hard and sharp when it bends them that they can pierce rock. How to get Chespin in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Go Chespin

Chespin can be found in the wild, as players will come across it when exploring the environment. Equip an Incense item or a PokeStop Lure to cause additional Pokemon to spawn, increasing its odds of spawning. 5km eggs can also be used to obtain Chespin. It is a Grass-type Pokemon that has stats of 110 attack, a defence of 106, stamina of 148 and a max CP of 1239 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 in the Kalos region. Chespin is weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves and its moves get boosted by Sunny weather. Chespin's best moves are Vine Whip and Seed Bomb (7.01 DPS). Here are some more move combinations:

  • Vine Whip + Seed Bomb - DPS => 7.01
  • Vine Whip + Body Slam - DPS => 6.55
  • Vine Whip + Gyro Ball - DPS => 6.18
  • Take Down + Seed Bomb - DPS => 6.00
  • Take Down + Body Slam - DPS => 5.15
  • Take Down + Gyro Ball - DPS => 4.67

Chespin Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 110
  • It has a base defence of 106
  • It has base stamina of 148
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
  • It is a Generation 6 Pokemon
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 469
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 626
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 939
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 1,096
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 783
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,018
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 128
  • It reaches a height of 0.4m
  • It reaches a weight of 9 kg
  • The base capture rate is 20%
  • The base flee rate is 10%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

