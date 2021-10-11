How To Get Chorizo In Far Cry 6? Complete Guide To Get This Two-legged Puppy

Ubisoft has now released its latest action-adventure open-world game, Far Cry 6. Several users have already started playing this game and are stuck at specific missions in the game. Recently, all the players have been trying to find the small pet called Chorizo in the game. Because of a high trend around the game, the query of, ‘How to get Chorizo in Far Cry 6?’ has become one of the most searched questions in the gaming community. To help out these players here is all the information available on the internet about getting Chorizo in Far Cry 6. Read on to know more:

How to get Chorizo in Far Cry 6?

To get Chorizo in Far Cry 6, players will need to unlock the region of Madrugada. After unlocking the region, you will need to connect with the Montero family by completing all the missions in the game. Then as you progress through the story, you will get an opportunity to meet Chorizo soon. Then the players will need to connect with the pet and give him ample amounts of food. After going on a couple of missions, you and Chorizo will soon become best pals. Chorizo can be extremely helpful to complete the game as soon as possible. The main objective of this sort of sidekick is to distract the enemies so that the players can deliver surprise attacks. Apart from this, here is also a video from Youtube that can help you get Chorizo in Far Cry 6.

More about Far Cry 6

Ubisoft has managed to bring in significant upgrades to the Far Cry 6 franchise. A new cockfighting feature has been added to the game but it seems like PETA is not happy about it. PETA released an official statement against this Mortal Kombat like feature and have asked Ubisoft to replace it. Apart from this feature the game has received positive reviews from the gaming community. One of the main features of the game is its seamless gameplay which can only be obtained by following the far Cry 6 PC requirements released by Ubisoft. To help our readers, here is a full list of Far Cry 6 system requirements released officially. Read on

Minimum

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 460 – 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 – 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended