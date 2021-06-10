How To Get Epic Weapons In COD Mobile? Here Is A Brief Guide On Epic Weapons

The rarity of COD Mobile weapons is separated into distinct groups. A distinct hue is used to represent each of these categories. The Epic faction is represented by purple, and the Epic weaponry in COD Mobile are among the greatest in the game. The weapons in this category are known to have better statistics in the effective range, accuracy, and damage. So how to get Epic weapons in COD mobile? Continue reading the article to find out.

COD Mobile Update

Players can get Epic Weapons from the Battle Pass. The Battle Pass is the first step in acquiring these Epic weapons in COD Mobile. Only the Battle Pass for each season contains these Epic weapons. You'll need 400CP to buy the standard Battle Pass. You can also spend 800CP on Battle Pass bundles to receive all Epic awards. It is also possible to get Epic weapons from crates (which you can purchase), in-game events, and lucky spins.

Top Epic COD Mobile Weapons

Razorback Stirrup - This SMG is accessible in level 1 of the Premium Pass. Its manoeuvrability, fire rate, and precision. Furthermore, the Stirrup skin has a unique knock-out effect and an amazing appearance. It can be equipped with a quickdraw magazine and a grip to make it more sturdy and lethal.

MK2 - Brushstroke - This is the sole sniper gun in CODM Season 4's Epic Guns list. When players attain the maximum level of the Battle Pass, they will receive it. It has a greater effective range as a sniper gun than the preceding four firearms. In addition, the damage per hit is really high.

RUS-79U - Wretched - The RUS-79U is another SMG built for close combat. As a result, it has a very high fire rate and is extremely mobile. Wretched's pistol skin also has a unique knock-out effect. It's available in the Premium Pass at level 10.

M4 - Spurred - This assault weapon has an optimal effective range for both short and mid-range fighting. It also has a rapid rate of fire and a rapid rate of mobility. As a result, the targets take a lot of damage each second with this weapon.

IMAGE: Activision