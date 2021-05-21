How To Get Food In Rust? Guide To Help You Finish This Survival Game

Rust is a popular survival game that has been developed by Facepunch Studios. The game has managed to get the attention of the community and the players are curious to know more about it. They are currently trying to ask questions like how to get food in Rust. To help them, here are a couple of items that can give you some food in the game. Read more

How to get food in Rust?

The best place to find food in Rust is by spotting some barrels. Reach these locations and spot a ration box next to the barrel. They can be some of the most reliable places to find food, water and even metal fragments in the game. Make the most out of these items like use the empty tin that can easily be smelted at a campfire to get 15 metal fragments. It is important to keep in mind that the ration boxes certainly have a number of different items that are not going to be useful for you in the later stages of the game.

But it is important to use all the ration boxes in the game at the start. Another way the players can eat food in rush is by finding the Food Crates. These items will usually be found near or in places including radtowns. This is the most helpful and can be used at any given point in the game. Here is also a list of food items one can get using both of these food supply items in the game.

Items that can be received from Food Crates

Can of Beans: 22 % Change of getting this item

Chocolate Bar: 21 % Change of getting this item

Can of Tuna: 21 % Change of getting this item

Granola Bar: 21 % Change of getting this item

Water Jug: 21 % Change of getting this item

Apple: 21 % Change of getting this item

Black Raspberries: 21 % Change of getting this item

Pumpkin: 21 % Change of getting this item

Blueberries: 21 % Change of getting this item

120 ml Small Water Bottle: 67 % Change of getting this item

Items that can be received from Ration Boxes

Apple: 21 % Change of getting this item

Can of Beans: 21 % Change of getting this item

Can of Tuna: 21 % Change of getting this item

Chocolate Bar : 21 % Change of getting this item

Granola Bar: 21 % Change of getting this item

Pickles : 13 % Change of getting this item

Small Water Bottle: 21 % Change of getting this item

Water Jug: 25 % Change of getting this item

Anti-Radiation Pills: 25 % Change of getting this item

