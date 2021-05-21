Last Updated:

How To Get Food In Rust? Guide To Help You Finish This Survival Game

How to get food in Rust is a popular question asked by the gamers recently. So we have managed to gather some information and list it right here. Read more

Written By
Sahil Mirani
how to get food in rust

IMAGE: RUST TWITTER


Rust is a popular survival  game that has been developed by Facepunch Studios. The game has managed to get the attention of the community and the players are curious to know more about it. They are currently trying to ask questions like how to get food in Rust. To help them, here are a couple of items that can give you some food in the game. Read more

How to get food in Rust?

The best place to find food in Rust is by spotting some barrels. Reach these locations and spot a ration box next to the barrel. They can be some of the most reliable places to find food, water and even metal fragments in the game. Make the most out of these items like use the empty tin that can easily be smelted at a campfire to get 15 metal fragments. It is important to keep in mind that the ration boxes certainly have a number of different items that are not going to be useful for you in the later stages of the game. 

But it is important to use all the ration boxes in the game at the start. Another way the players can eat food in  rush is by finding the Food Crates. These items will usually be found near or in places including  radtowns. This is the most helpful and can be used at any given point in the game. Here is also a list of food items one can get using both of these food supply items in the game. Read more 

Items that can be received from Food Crates

  • Can of Beans: 22 % Change of getting this item
  • Chocolate Bar: 21 % Change of getting this item
  • Can of Tuna: 21 % Change of getting this item
  • Granola Bar: 21 % Change of getting this item
  • Water Jug: 21 % Change of getting this item
  • Apple: 21 % Change of getting this item
  • Black Raspberries: 21 % Change of getting this item
  • Pumpkin: 21 % Change of getting this item
  • Blueberries: 21 % Change of getting this item
  • 120 ml Small Water Bottle: 67 %  Change of getting this item

Items that can be received from Ration Boxes 

  • Apple: 21 % Change of getting this item
  • Can of Beans: 21 % Change of getting this item
  • Can of Tuna: 21 % Change of getting this item
  • Chocolate Bar : 21 % Change of getting this item
  • Granola Bar: 21 % Change of getting this item
  • Pickles : 13 % Change of getting this item
  • Small Water Bottle: 21 % Change of getting this item
  • Water Jug: 25 % Change of getting this item
  • Anti-Radiation Pills: 25 % Change of getting this item

IMAGE: RUST TWITTER

READ | Will Free Fire be banned in India? The survival game belongs to which country?
READ | Little Hope ending explained: Here's all you need to know about the survival game
READ | How to hang trophies in Valheim? Complete guide for this survival game
READ | Rust Twitch drops: Rust is popular again thanks to the famous streamers of Twitch
READ | What's Rust: Console Edition release time for PS4/Xbox One? Know details here
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND