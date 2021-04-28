How To Get Neymar Jr In Fortnite? Neymar Challenges, Skin Prices And More

Fortnite is known for having a number of different skins and features for its players. The makers have recently gained some attention for releasing the Neymar Jr skin in the game. Thus the players have also been asking questions like how to get Neymar Jr in Fortnite. Here’s all the information you need to know about getting the new skin in Fortnite. Read more

How to get Neymar Jr in Fortnite?

The Neymar skin has been released for all Fortnite players and they are curious to know how to get it. Well, getting a skin in Fortnite is certainly an easy task, but it does require some in-game money. To minimise your spending on such skins, you can buy a battle pass in the game. Or else the players can even pay around 950 V-bucks or 2800 V-bucks for the deluxe edition in the game to buy the Neymar Jr skin in Fortnite. Apart from releasing the skin, makers of Fortnite are also going to release a new set of challenges called Neymar Jr quests. After completing these quests the players can get rewards including Stealth Shot Emoticon, Hang Loose Celebration Emote, Aerial Acrobat Glider, Exhibition Style of the Neymar Jr Outfit, Jaguar Strike Pickaxe and Aerial Acrobat Glider. Here are all the Neymar challenges released in the game.

Talk to an island soccer player: Soccer ball emote toy and Neymar Jr banner.

Complete 3 quests from island soccer players: Matador loading screen.

Complete 5 quests from island soccer players: Neymar Jr Outfit

Drop kick the soccer ball toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr: Joia trophy back bling.

Score a goal with the soccer ball toy as Neymar Jr: Jaguar Strike pickaxe.

Eliminate 3 opponents as Neymar Jr: Unlocks the "Shhh" emote that awakens his "Primal" outfit.

Apart from this, the makers have also been working on releasing a lot of new content for their gamers. Their recent collaboration with DC Comics is certainly a huge point of attraction for the game. They have managed to collaborate for a 6 Comic book series with DC and thus have been releasing a lot of DC content in their game. The players can now find Fortnite digital items inspired by the events in the comic by using the redeemable code available in the comic book. Apart from this, the makers have aslo been releasing their weekly challenges. Here are all the weekly challenges released for the players.

Open safes (3)

Complete bounties (3)

Reach max shields in different matches (3)

Stay within 20m of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise (3)

Hit from 50m or greater with a bow (1)

Complete the swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle (1)

Promo Image Source: Fortnite Twitter