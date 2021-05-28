How To Preorder Sonic Colors Ultimate? Preorder Your Copy Of The Game From These Stores

Preorders for Sonic Colors: Ultimate are available for $40 at a variety of outlets, including Amazon and GameStop. To acquire the Baby Sonic keychain, you must preorder a physical edition for PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, whereas digital preorders come with the numerous Sonic movie-themed in-game incentives stated above. Preorders for the PC version will be available on the Epic Games Store. How to preorder Sonic Colors Ultimate? Here in this article, you will know all about it.

Sonic Colors Ultimate Preorder

The pre-order of Sonic colours is available through online stores like the Epic Games store, GameStop and more. There are a few editions that you can opt for. Those who pre-order the digital-only deluxe edition will get early access, Exclusive music, wearables of Gold and silver, Exclusive player icons and a Sonic movie boost. Below mentioned are all the editions:

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Those who Pre-Order this edition will receive the Sonic Movie Boost and an exclusive set of four-player icons. PS4 Order at GameStop for $39.99 Order at PS Store (digital) for $39.99 Not available on Amazon yet Xbox One Order at GameStop for $39.99 Order at MS Store (digital) for $39.99 Nintendo Switch Order at GameStop for $39.99 Not available on Amazon yet PC Order at Epic Games Store for $39.99

Sonic Colors: Ultimate - Digital Deluxe Those who Pre-Order this edition will receive early access and an exclusive player icon set. The Digital Deluxe also has the Ultimate Cosmetic Pack and more. PS4 Order on PS4 from the PS store for $44.99 Xbox One Order on Xbox One from the Xbox store for $44.99 PC Order on PC via Epic Games Store for $44.99



Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary stream revealed a slew of new details, including a remaster of Sonic Colors, a 2010 platformer that debuted on Wii and Nintendo DS. On September 7, Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Sonic Colors follows the Blue Blur on a quest to stop Doctor Eggman's desire for world dominance (once again). Sonic Colors is set in space, and it follows Sonic as he travels to many worlds, racing and fighting his way through innovative levels and boss encounters.

IMAGE: Sega