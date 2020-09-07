How To Shoot Free Throws In NBA 2K21? Easiest Technique To Make Successful Free Throws

NBA 2K21 has now been released and the fans have been making the most out of it. They have been trying a number of things in order to test out the game. But the game has been getting a lot of reviews from the players. A number of people have also been asking a lot of questions about the new NBA 2K21. Read more to know other details about NBA 2K21 and its reviews.

How to shoot free throws in NBA 2K21?

A number of players have been asking a lot of questions about NBA 2K21 and its features. The makers have recently introduced a new shooting system for the game that has been creating much anticipation amongst the players. They have been asking a lot of questions like, “how to take free throws in NBA 2K21” and other details about the shooting of the game. Because of the number of players, these questions have been trending on social media lately. Thus we have picked up these questions and answered them to clear your doubts. Read more to know about NBA 2K21.

NBA 2K21 shooting has certainly gained a lot of questions. Unlike the previous one, the makers have added a completely new shooting meter. The new shot meter has received some mixed reviews. During the game, the players need to win a foul in order to get a free throw. It is not easy to earn a free throw during a game and completely depends on the foul made by the opponent. To take a free throw, the player just needs to shoot the ball with square or using the R stick. Because of the new shot metre, the players can see if they are releasing the shot late or earlier than required. If you want to practice free throws, they can head to the Neighbourhood in the game’s career mode and set up a free throw practice session at their My Court.

More about NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 developers have released their latest addition to the NBA franchise. NBA 2K21 has been released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball". Along with the release date, the makers also revealed the price for NBA 2K21. They will be releasing the game at a cost of $69.99 US. If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD. They will get the next generation NBA 2K21 for no additional price.

