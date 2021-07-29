How To Spot Fake Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite APK Links? A Guide To Protect Your Device

Battlegrounds Mobile India has released and players are loving this game. But recently, the community has been asking about the Battlegrounds Mobile India lite version that allows devices with low specifications to run the game easily. So the community has now seen a rise in Fake Battlegrounds Mobile India APK Links which might be loaded with some malware. To know more about this, the players have been asking specific questions like How to spot fake Battlegrounds Mobile India lite APK Links? So here is all the information about Fake Battlegrounds Mobile India APK Links that can answer the players’ questions. Read more about the game and its details.

How to spot fake Battlegrounds Mobile India lite APK Links?

A number of spam websites have now started releasing APK links for BGMI Lite but the makers have not released anything official about it. The chances of a new lite version of this Battle Royale game could be a bit difficult because of the low-resolution mode in the game. This helps the device run the game easily by reducing the graphics of the game. This is usually used for old and low specifications phones. Use this and keep your device away from any threats and malware online. The Fake Battlegrounds Mobile India APK links are usually uploaded on spam websites. These websites usually contain malware and viruses to attack your device. Thus it is recommended not to download these fake BGMI Lite APK links.

More about Krafton

Apart from this, the makers have been working on coming up with a new game for its users. They have already started working on it and are currently referring to it as Project Windless. Krafton’s recent live-stream event, "The Way to Meet the World" was aired recently and it also has some information about the game. Information from the stream suggests that the game will be based on The Bird That Drinks Tears series of Korean novels. This is very similar to the concept of The Witcher thus the gamers have been linking the two titles. Krafton's CEO, Chang-Han Kim has also been linking his game to the already successful The Witcher franchise.