How To Whisper To Someone In Minecraft? Here's The Commands Needed To Whisper In Minecraft

Minecraft is a popular real-world simulation game that is played by millions of players from all over the globe. They have recently been trying to figure out how to perform certain commands in the game and are thus asking questions such as how to whisper to someone in Minecraft. Here's all the information that is needed to know about whisper in Minecraft.

How to whisper to someone in Minecraft?

To whisper in the game, the players are first required to open the chat window and then type in a couple of commands there. These commands have been listed below and will help you to whisper your message in the game. There are a number of different commands that allows you to send your message to all the players in the game too. We have also listed these commands below that can help you out with your doubts about whisper command.

First, you will need to type in the command /tell

After that, you will get options and from those options, you will be required to select the person to whisper your message.

Choose the option @a if you wish to whisper the message to all the players in the game.

Choose the option @e to speak to all the entities.

Choose the option @p to whisper the message to the nearest players available.

Choose the option @r for sending the message to random people and @s to message yourself.

More about Minecraft

There are a number of different mods in the game and the players certainly love playing on these different mods. The latest one being a Dog City and its official description of Minecraft’s website says, “Ever wanted to live in a city full of dogs? Dogs City is perfect for you! Explore a large dog-themed city while playing with your new pet dog! Decorate your dog city with dog-themed furniture, pet different kinds of dogs, and ride dog-themed vehicles!” The mod brings in 12 different dog breeds, different options to your house with dog-themed furniture and even dresses and outfits for your dogs. A recent report from Nadella confirms that the mods and add-ons for Minecraft have been downloaded by players over 1 billion times. This certainly proves that these mods are certainly an important feature in the game that is loved by the Minecraft community. The creators of such add-ons have apparently raked in over $350 million from sales.

Promo Image Source: Minecraft Twitter