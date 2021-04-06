IPhone 13 Leaks: Phone Design Is Rumored To Have Bezels And Flat Edges

Apple has always managed to create much anticipation for its upcoming iPhone. The next in like in Apple iPhone 13 which might just bring in a number of new changes to the phone. To help the readers, we have listed some of the most popular iPhone 13 leaks right here. Read more to know about iPhone 13 leaks.

iPhone 13 rumours and leaks

A new iPhone 13 leaks has surfaced on the internet after MacOtakara managed to post some pictures of the dummy model of the upcoming phone. There are a number of pictures posted by the website themselves. After looking at the pictures, there seems to have been no changes to the phones. Apart from this, they also have the same three camera set-up just like their iPhone 12. We have also managed to list up some of the other iPhone 13 leaks that have surfaced on the internet. Read more

A new iPhone 13 leak has been posted by MacOtakara website has talked about the design of the upcoming devices. According to the report, the iPhone 13 lineup is going to stick with the same design as the iPhone 12 that includes the bezels and flat edges. But apart from that, only the thickness is going to be different from the previous generation iPhones. The iPhone 13 might just be 0.26mm thicker. This could be because of any new update like more battery life or the rear camera setup tweak. A Youtube video has surfaced on the internet with some interesting news about the upcoming iPhone 13. The video has been uploaded by Max Weinbach on his channel.

The video claims that the new iPhone 13 might light up portions of the screen for a brief time to show the notifications. This will help to conserve battery by not lighting up the entire panel every time. This iPhone 13 leak indicates that the makers have been trying to upgrade their display technology for the next generation iPhone 13. Apart from this, a popular number of people in the tech community are saying that the iPhone 13 is going to get a 120Hz refresh rate panel. Apparently, LTPO technology is going to be used to get such a high refresh rate panel. It is also possible that iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max might be the models that could get a 120Hz display.

iPhone 12 Full Specifications

General

Brand: Apple

Model: iPhone 12

Release date: 13th October 2020

Launched in India: Yes

Form factor: Touchscreen

Dimensions (mm): 146.70 x 71.50 x 7.40

Weight (g): 164.00

IP rating: IP68

Removable battery: No

Fast charging Proprietary

Wireless charging: Yes

Colours: Black, Blue, Green, Red, White

Display

Screen size: 6.10 inches

Touchscreen: Yes

Resolution: 1170x2532 pixels

Protection type: Other

Pixels per inch (PPI): 460

Hardware

Processor make: Apple A14 Bionic

Internal storage: 64GB

Expandable storage: No

Camera

Rear camera: 12-megapixel (f/1.6) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)

Rear Autofocus: Yes

Rear Flash: Yes

Front camera: 12-megapixel (f/2.2)

Software

Operating system iOS 14

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Yes

Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes

GPS Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v 5.00

NFC Yes

Lightning Yes

Headphones Lightning

Number of SIMs 2

Promo Image Source: Rami Al-zayat on Unsplash