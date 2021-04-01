Is Days Gone Multiplayer? Check Out The Games For PS Plus April 2021 Here

Days Gone is the ultimate Survival game, players get to play as Deacon, who is an outlaw rider and a bounty hunter. Players need to survive with this character on the island with a plethora of bloodthirsty creatures. The main aim for the players in the game is to improvise, adapt and overcome. They will need to kill hordes of zombies, craft new resources for themselves and scavenge for useful items for their journey. Many players want to learn is Days Gone Multiplayer.

Is Days Gone Multiplayer?

Many players have been wondering if Days Gone supports multiplayer gameplay, the answer to that question is no, the game doesn’t support any type of multiplayer gameplay. It’s a single-player campaign and Deacon is alone in his journey to survive on an island where his chances are bleak. The main aim of the game is for the players to feel alone, to feel stranded, to survive with no other help. This game will put almost unsurmountable obstacles for the players, but they have to get through all of them alone.

Days Gone gameplay has been designed to be strictly single-player, but there’s no telling what the future holds for the players. Many players believed that Ghost of Tsushima would be an only single-player installment, but the developers came up with a banging multiplayer mode for this game too. Multiplayer could be incorporated into the Days Gone Gameplay, but the players will have to just wait and see if that comes true.

PS Plus April 2021

The games for PS Plus April 2021 have been announced and that is why the chatter around Days Gone has increased. Days Gone, Oddworld: Soulstorm, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War are the three free games that PS Plus subscribers will be receiving in the month of April. Players have the time from the 6th of April to the 3rd of May to add these games to their libraries, after that date the games won’t remain free to download anymore.

PS Plus is a PlayStation exclusive subscription that the players of this platform can opt for. One of the biggest points for having the PS Plus subscription is that most online games need the players to pay for this subscription. Along with that the players receive games like these for free every month too. PS Plus also provides the players with special discounts and other offers in the PlayStation Store too.

Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War are your PS4 PlayStation Plus games for April, with Oddworld: Soulstorm also available for PS5: https://t.co/WlVLGGMOQg pic.twitter.com/nRH2euYAn1 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 31, 2021

Promo Image Source: DanAllenGaming Twitter