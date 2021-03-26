Is Ghost Of Tsushima Historically Accurate? Find The Answer Here

Ghost of Tsushima has been either played or heard of by most players, and it bagged a lot of gaming awards last year too. The Ghost of Tsushima game has been developed by Sucker Punch. They are one of the top developers in the gaming industry and develop games exclusive to Sony. These developers are also responsible for the popular Infamous series and Sly Cooper series of games.

Sucker Punch is one of the top developers because they put immense attention to detail why developing any games. They did the same with Ghost of Tsushima and tried to provide the players with an authentic Japanese Samurai experience. Many players have asked, is Ghost of Tsushima historically accurate.

Is Ghost of Tsushima Historically Accurate?

The story of the Ghost of Tsushima is based on a historical event. This event was the Mongol invasion of Japan. That’s basically the plot that’s been carried to the game, other elements and story arcs that have been added are fiction and purely for the entertainment of players. The Ghost of Tsushima has been inspired by true events, but the journey the players will go through in the game is fiction.

The players get to play as the character Jin Sakai, whose task is to remove the Mongol Forces that have infiltrated the island of Tsushima and take back control. He undertakes this task with his trusty Katana and other battle accessories. Many people have come forth to say that the stances that Jin Sakai uses while battling his opponents are pretty much on point to Ancient Samurai's battling stances. But the abilities that come by using these different stances, don’t hold true in reality.

Many players have also been wondering "is Ghost of Tsushima based on true events?". The answer to "is Ghost of Tsushima based on true events?" is partly yes and partly no. Yes, the Mongols did invade Japan and the island of Tsushima was their first target during this invasion. But, that and the wars that took place are the only true events, the rest of the story and the characters, and Jin Sakai's journey is purely fiction and has been created for the entertainment of players. For many players, the story being true might matter and for some, it won’t, whatever is the case, the players are surely going to enjoy this game and also get to have a taste of what being a Samurai feels like.

