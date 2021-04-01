Is Zombie Army 4 Multiplayer? Here's All We Know About The Rebellion Developments Release

Zombie Army 4 has been released and the players seem to love it since then. But it seems that some of the players are asking a number of questions about the game. To help these players, we have managed to gather some valuable information about the same. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into our Zombie Army 4 guide. Read more

Is Zombie Army 4 multipalyer?

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the popular action third-person shooting game, Zombie Army 4. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions like is Zombie Army 4 multiplayer and how to download Zombie Army 4.

Yes, the players can now play this game along with their friends through their multiplayer mode. It allows a total of 4 players to play the game together at the same time. For console users, they will need to have their specific online gameplay subscription like the PS Plus subscription for PS4 players and Xbox Live Gold subscription for the Xbox players. The game is getting a lot of attention lately as it is being given free to the players as a part of PS Plus April 2021.

More about Zombie Army 4

Zombie Army 4 is a popular third-person shooter game that has been developed and published by Rebellion Developments. It happens to be the sequel to the 2015 compilation set of games, Zombie Army Trilogy. The game was initially released on February 4, 2020 for platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. Later in the month of May 2020, the makers decided to release a Google stadia version of the game. The main story of the game is set in the year 1946. This is just a year after the German dictator was defeated by the Resistance. It managed to get a lot of mixed reviews from a number of different sites including Media Critic and IGN. The game was recently released on the popular platform, Steam on February 2021.

