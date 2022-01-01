Krafton Fixes Login Error With BGMI; Downtime Coincides With Server Issue In Fortnite

Battlegrounds Mobile India players reportedly faced an issue on logging in to the game, the earliest occurrence being reported on December 29, 2021. The publisher of the game Krafton acknowledged the issue and started working on it on the same day. On the official website of BGMI, Krafton also informed players that they have identified the login failure issue being faced by some players. However, the issue now seems to be fixed.

In an interesting turn of events, the BGMI downtime on December 39, 2021, coincided with the Fortnite Downtime, where players of the popular battle royale game were unable to log in to the game. On the evening of Wednesday, Fortnite users faced an issue while logging in to the game. However, the issue was fixed shortly after it was reported and the game came back online on December 30, 05:20 AM IST.

BGMI down: What happened?

In an update on the same report, Krafton informed users that have fixed the issue on December 30, 2021. During the BGMI downtime, several players took to the game's Facebook page and attached screenshots of the error message that showed "Server authentication error. Login failed." However, the error was not faced by all the BGMI players are some players also reported that the game was working fine for them. Krafton has not revealed the cause of the issue yet.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Christmas update launched

Most recently, Krafton has released the new BGMI update 1.8 for all players. The BGMI Christmas update is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The new update will let players celebrate the Holiday season and Christmas via in-game events and rewards. Along with the BGMI update 1.8, Krafton has launched a new mode called React Survival. Other new items include Winter-themed mythic, costume sets and more.

The new React Survival mode is inspired by the popular Netflix series called Squid Game. As seen in one of the most popular episodes of Squid Games, players in BGMI will wear blue tracksuits with numbers and compete against each other in a reaction game inspired by the Red Light - Green Light game in the series. To win against other players, a player will have to reach the finish line without being detected. Players will also have the option to play privately with friends by creating rooms.

Image: KRAFTON