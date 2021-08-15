Madden 22 Teams Guide: List Of Top Teams, Highest Ranked Rookies And Fastest Players

Madden 22 early access has been released and the players are certainly loving this latest edition of the NFL game. But some of the players are confused about which teams to use in Madden 22 and have been asking questions about it. The game has been updated according to the player and team ranking of the real NFL season. Thus knowing about the best teams to use in Madden 22 might not be difficult. Here is a list of all the best teams to use in Madden 22. Read more

Top Madden 22 teams to use

Kansas City Chiefs: One of the best offensive teams with great passers like Patrick Mahomes. Not a steady defence but has a very dominating offence with players like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: This is the highest-rated team in Madden 22 with playmakers spread all through the team. The team is led by Tom Brady and has some stars like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. This is a great team to use for the starters because of the balance between its attacking and defensive abilities.

Detroit Lions: This is one of the best teams to play the game’s career mode. This is because the team requires to have young talented players who increase ranking as they progress through the game. Potential stars like the team’s cornerback, Jeffrey Okudah, and running back, D’Andre Swift are some young players available in the team’s roster.

Highest-ranked rookies in Madden NFL 22

Kyle Pitts from Atlanta Falcons: 81 Overall

Trevor Lawrence from Jacksonville Jaguars: 78 Overall

Jaylen Waddle from Miami Dolphins: 76 Overall

Fastest Players in Madden 22

Tyreek Hill from Kansas City Chiefs: 99 Speed

Henry Ruggs III from Las Vegas Raiders: 98 Speed

Jaylen Waddle from Miami Dolphins: 97 Speed

Madden 22 Early Access registrations can be done on the console’s official app stores. This is so that the makers can fix all the minor bugs and errors in an upcoming Madden 22 update. EA has started accepting pre-orders for their upcoming sports game on these official stores. Ordering these versions of the game will give the several exclusive rewards to start the game with. Pre-order also keeps the game loaded on the user's consoles so that it can be available to play exactly after its global release. Here is a list of all the rewards for pre-ordering Madden 22.

Standard Edition

Brady or Mahomes Power Up Item

Elite Passer Strategy Card

20 Franchise Staff Points

MVP Edition

3 Day Early Access

Brady or Mahomes Power Up Item

Elite Passer Strategy Card

60 Franchise Staff Points

Cover Athlete Elite Item

Dynasty Edition