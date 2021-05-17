Mass Effect Asteroid X57 Missing Engineers: Locations Of These Engineers In The Game

There are a total of three missing engineers on Mass Effect Asteroid X57 including Montoya, Hymes and Mendel. In order to find them, the players will first be required to go and talk to Simon Atwell. Simon will then give the Shepherd a map to find all the Mass Effect Asteroid X57 missing engineers. The map will lead you to a broken transmitter. It needs to be fixed in order for it to guide you to the engineers. The players are required to find all of these engineers with the help of the map references and return back to Simon Atwell to complete the task fully. To help the players, here is a list of all the locations and information about the Mass Effect Asteroid X57 missing engineers right here.

Montoya

Was located to work near the main facility

He armed defence drones

That will start attacking after the station logs are read

Destroy all the drones to find footsteps leading to Montoya's body

Take some equipments left in his bag

Hymes

Located in the station next to the X57 Radio shack

She was killed by an explosive attached to the door by the Batarians

Mendel

Was assigned to the closest station located near the drop zone

Go to the nearby ridge to spot a M29 Grizzly

Find Slajs behind the M29 Grizzly

Mass Effect Best Class

Apart from this, the players are also trying to search for the Mass Effect best class to use. The answer to this can be very subjective according to the player's gameplay. The players are required to choose a total of 2 classes in the game and almost all of them will remain the same, just the abilities will change as you progress through the three games. So here is a list of all of the classes in the game. Check them out and choose the Mass Effect best class according to your gameplay. Read more

Soldier

Best weapons: Shotgun, Assault Rifle

Best support characters: Kaidan because of the biotics and tech, Garrus for tech and bulk, Liara for biotics.

Adept

Best skills: Warp (to unlock Singularity) and Barrier (to unlock Stasis).

Best support characters: Tali or Garrus for tech, Ashley or Grunt for strength.

Engineer

Best tech attack: Overload, Damping.

Best support characters: Garrus, Ashley, or Samara for power, Miranda or Liara for biotics.

Vanguard

Best weapon: Shotgun.

Best biotic ability: Barrier, Lift.

Best support characters: Garrus for tech and long range, Miranda or Liara for biotics.

Sentinel

Best abilities: Lift, Throw, Overload.

Best support characters: Wrex for power, Miranda or Jack for biotics.

Infiltrator

Best weapon and skills: Sniper rifle, Damping, Sabotage.

Best support characters: Any Character

IMAGE: MASS EFFECT TWITTER