Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Rumoured To Release In October: Check Out Leaked Specs & Details

Microsoft has been busy with the release of their most awaited OS, Windows 11 but it is not stopping them to come up with new products. A recent listing from Geekbench has released a brand new Surface Duo 2 prototype online along with a rumoured specification list. This has been one of the most searched terms by the tech community and the users are trying to learn more about this new dual-screen device. Here is all the information available about the Surface duo 2 specifications, price and release date. Read more

Surface duo 2 release date

Rumours in the community suggest that the Surface Duo 2 is supposed to be launched in October along with Surface Pro 8 and other Microsoft releases. There is also a possibility that Microsoft could host a live event for the release of their new range of products. Other than this, known author, Mayank Parmar confirms that his sources are familiar with the development of the product and Duo 2 has been in development since 2020. Apart from this, no information is available about the pricing of the device but it can be expected to be much higher than the first generation Duo released.

Surface duo 2 specification

A recent listing from Geekbench confirms that a new Surface Duo 2 under the model name, “surfaceduo2” is currently in the development stages. The listing has released specifications of the device and it confirms that the device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The device will be compatible with the new Android 11. According to the same listing, the device is going to have a chipset named, ‘ARM implementer 65 architecture 8 variant 1 part 3396 revision 0’. The device is also supposed to come with 5G and NFC support. Other leaks about the Duo 2 may come with 5G and NFC support. Other

IMAGE: PHONEARENA/ TWITTER