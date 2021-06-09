Minecraft 1.17 Caves And Cliffs Update: Here's Where To Find Amethyst In Caves And Cliffs

Minecraft is one of the biggest names in the gaming industry. This game became massively popular on the mobile platforms and was then released for consoles too. In Minecraft players get to envision and create almost anything they can imagine. The game also allows the player to enter PVE and PVP game modes. Players can also try and unlock new awards and resources in Minecraft. At the same time, the developers constantly update the game to provide new content and solve issues for the players. Many players wish to learn more about Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update.

Minecraft Find Amethyst in Caves and Cliffs

Amethyst is a resource that players can find in Minecraft. The players will be able to craft spyglass and tinted glass from Amethyst Shards. Players wish to learn where to find Amethyst in Caves and Cliffs. The players should first understand how to deduce if the resource Amethyst or not. Amethyst geodes are always made of the same compositions, an outer layer of smooth basalt, a middle layer of calcite, and a hollow layer of amethyst blocks. If this composition doesn’t exist then it isn’t an Amethyst Geode. The Caves and Cliffs location for Amethyst Geode in Minecraft is in the overworld between the coordinates Y=70 and the bedrock layer. Players can go to this Caves and Cliffs location to loot some Amethyst Geodes for themselves.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update

FEATURES

Added Dripstone Block and Pointed Dripstone

Added Block of Amethyst, Budding Amethyst, Amethyst Cluster, and Amethyst Bud

Added Block of Raw Iron, Copper, and Gold

Added Candles

Added Copper

Added Deepslate

Added Glow Lichen

Added Lava Cauldron

Added Lightning Rod

Added Lush Caves Block

Added Powder Snow

Added Raw Copper, Raw Iron, and Raw Gold items

Added the Axolotl

Added the Glow Squid

Added the Goat

Added Spyglass

Added Tinted Glass

A Shulker hitting a Shulker with a Shulker Bullet can make a new Shulker

Additions to Wandering Trader and Mason trades

Bundles and Shulker Box items will drop their contents when destroyed

Changed Infested Block destroy times

Changes to Shipwreck and Mineshaft loot

Dirt Paths (formerly Grass Path) can now be made by using a Shovel on Dirt, Podzol, Mycelium, or Coarse Dirt (as well as Grass)

Drowned now has a chance of dropping a Copper Ingot, and they no longer drop Gold Ingots

Experience Orbs now sometimes merge when in large quantities to improve performance. This does not change the rate at which the player can absorb them, it simply limits the amount of separate orbs floating around in the world. Orbs that merge will gain the lifetime of the most recently created one.

Holding down the space bar now increases the scroll speed in the credits

Minecarts and Rails work in water

Particles now appear when Pistons break blocks

Reordered some blocks in the Building Blocks Tab in the Creative Menu

Reordered the Redstone Tab in the Creative Menu

Simple Firework Rockets with one Gunpowder can now be crafted using the recipe book

ACCESSIBILITY

Added an alternative solid black background color for the Mojang Studios loading screen, toggleable with the “Monochrome Logo” accessibility option

ADVANCEMENTS

Added “Whatever Floats Your Goat!” for floating in a boat with a Goat

Added “Wax on” for applying Honeycomb to a Copper block

Added “Wax off” for scraping wax off a Copper block

Added “The Cutest Predator” for catching an Axolotl in a Bucket

Added “The Healing Power of Friendship!” for teaming up with an Axolotl and winning a fight

Added “Glow and Behold” for making a Sign glow

Added “Light as a Rabbit” for walking on Powder Snow with Leather Boots

Added “Surge Protector!” for having a lightning strike a Lightning Rod near a Villager without setting the area on fire

Added “Is It a Bird?” for looking at a Parrot through a Spyglass

Added “Is It a Balloon?” for looking at a Ghast through a Spyglass

Added “Is It a Plane?” for looking at the Ender Dragon through a Spyglass

AMETHYST BLOCKS

Amethyst comes in block form inside the Geodes in two ways: Block of Amethyst and Budding Amethyst

All types of Amethyst blocks (Clusters included) create beautiful sounds when you walk on them, break them, place them, or hit them with a projectile – go make some music!

AMETHYST CLUSTERS

Amethyst Clusters grow from Budding Amethyst, which can be found inside Amethyst Geodes

Clusters have four growth stages: Small Amethyst Bud, Medium Amethyst Bud, Large Amethyst Bud, and Amethyst Cluster

Clusters can only grow when they are placed on Budding Amethyst blocks

Fully-grown Amethyst Clusters drop four Amethyst Shards (or more with Fortune) when mined with a Pickaxe, and drop two Amethyst Shards when broken by hand, Piston, or other means

Clusters can be Silk Touched at any stage

AMETHYST GEODES

These huge geodes can be found anywhere underground in the Overworld

Amethyst Geodes have an outer layer of a new stone called Smooth Basalt

Amethyst Geodes have a second layer of another new block called Calcite

Amethyst Geodes have an inner layer of various Amethyst blocks

AMETHYST SHARDS

Amethyst Clusters drop two Amethyst Shards when broken by hand, Piston, or other means

Amethyst Clusters drop four Amethyst Shards when mined with a Pickaxe (or more with Fortune)

AXOLOTL

Amphibious!

Axolotls spawn in underground water that is in total darkness with Stone, Granite, Diorite, Andesite, Tuff, or Deepslate below

Axolotls love tropical fish! Bucket of Tropical Fish can be used to breed Axolotls.

Axolotls will swim around with you if you’re holding a Bucket of Tropical Fish in either hand

When a player kills a mob that the Axolotl was attacking or being attacked by, the Axolotl will show its appreciation by granting the player temporary Regeneration and removing any Mining Fatigue effects

If the player has more than 2 minutes of Regeneration effect left already, the axolotl will not grant additional regeneration

You can pick up your Axolotl in a Water Bucket and carry it around just like a Salmon or a Cod!

Axolotls will always chase after and attack Squids, Glow Squids, Tropical Fish, Cod, Salmon, Pufferfish, Drowned, Guardians, and Elder Guardians

Axolotls do not like being out of water, and will dry up and begin taking damage if they are out of water for longer than 5 minutes

An Axolotl will not dry up as long as they are in water or rain

Sometimes when an Axolotl takes damage while inside water, it will pretend to be dead so that it stops being attacked

There are four common varieties and one rare variety (blue) of Axolotl

Axolotls spawn in underground water sources that are in total darkness and above natural stone blocks

Axolotls now have a two-minute cooldown after hunting non-hostile targets: Squids, Glow Squids, Tropical Fish, Cod, Salmon, and Pufferfish

Axolotls will prioritize targeting hostile mobs over hunting

BONE MEAL

A crinkly, crunchy sound plays when Bone Meal is used

BUDDING AMETHYST

On any side of a Budding Amethyst block where there is air or a water source block, a Small Amethyst Bud will eventually grow

Amethyst Buds can only grow when attached to Budding Amethyst, and will grow until they become Amethyst Clusters

BUILDING BLOCKS TAB

All ores have been reordered to be in the same location in the creative inventory

Compact forms of raw and refined underground materials have been reordered

CANDLES

Candles come in all sixteen colors and one uncolored variant

Up to four Candles can be placed in one block

Waterloggable! (But you cannot light them underwater, silly)

Wish anybody a happy birthday with a Cake with a Candle!

Candles can only be placed if there is a solid surface below but will remain even if the surface below is removed

CAULDRONS

Cauldrons can now be filled with Lava and Powder Snow Buckets!

Cauldrons filled with lava give off a Redstone signal with Strength 3 when used with a comparator

COPPER BLOCKS

Craft nine Copper Ingots into a Copper Block

Craft Cut Copper, Cut Copper Stairs, and Cut Copper Slabs

The Stonecutter can be used to craft the different Copper Block variants

Use Honeycomb to craft Waxed Copper Blocks

Right-click with Honeycomb on Copper Blocks to wax them

Use Honeycomb in a Dispenser to wax Copper Blocks

COPPER ORE

Copper Ore can be found in ore blobs across the Overworld, similar to Iron and Coal (this is not the final generation for Copper…)

Smelt Copper Ore to get a Copper Ingot

Copper Ore drops 2-3 Raw Copper

DEEPSLATE

Deepslate can be found in the deepest parts of the underground, and is slightly tougher to mine than normal Stone

Deepslate will drop Cobbled Deepslate, similar to how Stone drops Cobblestone

You can still obtain Deepslate with Silk Touch

Like Cobblestone, Cobbled Deepslate can be used to craft basic tools, Furnaces and Brewing Stands

You can also craft the following blocks with Deepslate:

Cobbled Deepslate Slab

Cobbled Deepslate Stairs

Cobbled Deepslate Wall

Polished Deepslate

Polished Deepslate Slab

Polished Deepslate Stairs

Polished Deepslate Wall

Deepslate Bricks

Deepslate Brick Slab

Deepslate Brick Stairs

Deepslate Brick Wall

Deepslate Tiles

Deepslate Tile Slab

Deepslate Tile Stairs

Deepslate Tile Wall

Chiseled Deepslate

Cracked Deepslate Bricks

Cracked Deepslate Tiles

There is also an Infested variant of Deepslate found in the underground

Cobbled Deepslate can be smelted into Deepslate

DEEPSLATE ORES

When ore is generated in the same place as Deepslate, Deepslate variants of that ore are now generated instead

Twice as tough to mine as normal ores

DRIPSTONE BLOCK

Decorative block

Can be crafted with four Pointed Dripstone

POINTED DRIPSTONE

Forms a stalactite if placed on the ceiling or a stalagmite if placed on the floor

Can be combined to form longer stalactites & stalagmites

Stalactites and stalagmites merge if the tips are next to each other unless you press shift while placing

Stalagmites will break if they’re not attached to something below

Landing or jumping on a stalagmite hurts! They are sharp

Stalactites fall down if not attached to something above

Being hit by a falling stalactite hurts! They are sharp

Stalactites drip water (or lava if there is lava above the ceiling)

A stalactite with a water source above the ceiling will gradually fill a cauldron below with water

A stalactite with a lava source above the ceiling will fill a cauldron below with lava after a while

Thrown Tridents break Pointed Dripstone

DRIPSTONE GROWTH

If a stalactite is hanging from a Dripstone Block with a water source above, it will slowly grow both the stalactite from above and a stalagmite from below

Growth speed is random but very slow, a single growth step can take several Minecraft days

A stalactite will only grow up to seven blocks long

A stalactite will only cause stalagmite growth if the floor or stalagmite below is within 10 blocks

If the stalactite tip is inside water it won’t drip, and therefore won’t trigger any growth

If the stalagmite tip is inside water it won’t receive drops, and therefore won’t be grown by a dripping stalactite. Same thing if there is any fluid between the two tips.

A stalagmite or stalactite will never grow into a fluid

GLOW LICHEN

A dim light source that generates in caves

Use Shears to pick it up

Use Bone Meal to spread it along block surfaces

GLOW SQUID

Glow Squids are well-lit and can be seen from far distances

When killed, Glow Squids drop Glow Ink Sacs

Glow Ink Sacs can be used on Signs to make the text super visible, even at night. Works with colors!

Craft a Glow Item Frame by combining a Glow Ink Sac with an Item Frame in a Crafting Table. Any item in a Glow Item Frame is perfectly illuminated, even at night.

Use an Ink Sac on a Sign to remove the glow effect

Axolotls will attack any Glow Squids they see, so… be careful

Glow Squids spawn in underground water that is in total darkness with Stone, Granite, Diorite, Andesite, Tuff, or Deepslate below

GOAT

Goats spawn in mountains

Goats can scale the sides of mountains with their incredible jumps

Goats can be tempted and bred using Wheat

Goats are another source of Milk!

Goats will ram anything that moves… also Armor Stands

Two in every 100 goats have something very loud to tell you!

Goats will avoid walking on Powder Snow

Screaming Goats will use their ram attack more often than other Goats will

Mobs rammed by Goats do not retaliate

INFESTED BLOCKS

Infested Blocks are no longer instantly destroyed, and instead, have half the destroy time of their non-infested counterpart

LIGHTNING ROD

A Lightning Rod is crafted from three Copper Ingots

Keeps your builds safe (well, as long as the closest area around the Lightning Rod is fireproof) during thunderstorms!

The Lightning Rod will protect an area of 8 * 16 blocks around it from the, sometimes devastating, lightning strikes!

Lightning Rods give off a Redstone signal when struck by lightning

LUSH CAVES BLOCKS

Added Moss

Added Dripleaves

Added Rooted Dirt and Hanging Roots

Added Spore Blossoms (currently only available in the Creative inventory)

Added Cave Vines and Glow Berries

Added Azalea Bushes

AZALEA BUSHES

Added Azalea Bushes as well as Flowering Azaela Bushes

Bees see Flowering Azalea (and Flowering Azalea Leaves) as flowers

Bonemeal Azalea or Flowering Azalea to get an Azalea Tree

CAVE VINES AND GLOW BERRIES

Cave Vines grow down from the ceiling, like Weeping Vines

When they grow they have a chance of producing Glow Berries

Glow Berries are a natural light source as well as a food source

Foxes eat Glow Berries

Use Glow Berries to plant new Cave Vines

Bonemealing a Cave Vine will create Glow Berries

DRIP LEAVES

Small Dripleaf needs moisture, so it grows on Clay or underwater

The facing direction of Small Dripleaf blocks is determined by which direction the player is facing when placing it

The Wandering Trader will sometimes sell Small Dripleaf plants

Small Dripleaf grows into Big Dripleaf when bonemealed

Big Dripleaf grows taller when bonemealed

If you stand on a Big Dripleaf, it will tilt after a while, and you will fall off

A tilted Big Dripleaf will tilt up again after a while

A Big Dripleaf will tilt when hit by a projectile

A Redstone powered Big Dripleaf will not tilt (except when hit by a projectile)

MOSS

Two new decorative blocks: Moss Block and Moss Carpet

Moss Carpet can be crafted from Moss Blocks

Moss Blocks can be crafted with Cobblestone or Stone Bricks to make the mossy versions of those blocks

ROOTS

Added Rooted Dirt and Hanging Roots – decorative blocks that will appear in the upcoming Lush Caves biome

Bonemealing Rooted Dirt grows Hanging Roots underneath

Tilling Rooted Dirt with a Hoe will convert it into Dirt, and pop out a Hanging Roots item.

SPORE BLOSSOMS

A beautiful large flower placed on ceilings

Particles drip from it and will appear in the air around it

MINECARTS AND RAILS WORK IN WATER

All Rails can be waterlogged (works with a Dispenser & Water Bucket too)

Flowing water doesn’t break Rails

Minecarts can pass through water, but get slowed down more than usual

OXIDATION

Copper will oxidize over time

There are four stages: Copper, Exposed Copper, Weathered Copper, and Oxidized Copper

It takes 50-82 Minecraft days (in loaded chunks) for a Copper Block to oxidize one stage

Waxed Copper Blocks will not oxidize

You can wax any oxidation stage – how lovely, that means you can keep that pretty Weathered Copper Block in its weathered stage forever!

A lightning strike hitting Copper will clean its oxidation

Waxed Copper Blocks can be crafted into nine Copper Ingots

Axes can scrape off wax and oxidation from Copper Blocks

POWDER SNOW

Snowier snow!

Powder Snow is a trap block that causes any entity that walks into it to sink in it

You can pick up and place Powder Snow with a Bucket

Wear Leather Boots to prevent yourself from sinking into Powder Snow blocks

Leave a Cauldron outside in falling snow and it will fill with Powder Snow

Entities on fire now get extinguished when they collide with Powder Snow. The Powder Snow block is also destroyed

Skeletons now convert to Strays when frozen

Powder Snow is pushable by Pistons and Sticky Pistons

Rabbits, Endermites, Silverfish, and Foxes can walk on top of Powder Snow without falling in

FREEZING

Standing in Powder Snow will slowly freeze an entity

Once frozen, freeze damage is done every few seconds to the frozen entity

Wearing any piece of Leather Armor prevents freezing entirely

Added a freezeDamage game rule that allows players to toggle whether Powder Snow causes freeze damage or not

Strays, Polar Bears, and Snow Golems are immune to freezing

Mobs that are fully frozen will shake

Mobs that enjoy the heat (Blazes, Magma Cubes, and Striders) take increased freeze damage

REDSTONE TAB

The Redstone Tab has been reordered to prioritize highly-used blocks

Redstone items/blocks have been grouped and ordered in the following way:

Essentials

Unique activators

Miscellaneous

Common activators

Openables

Slime Blocks and Honey Blocks have been moved to the Redstone tab

SMELTABLE ORE DROPS

Ores that are smeltable now drop raw item forms of the ore instead of the ore block, and these can be smelted just like before

This is to prevent cluttering the inventory, and have consistency with Fortune on all ores

Just like other ore materials, you can craft a compact version with raw ore items in order to save inventory space

SMOOTH BASALT

Smelt Basalt to obtain Smooth Basalt

SPYGLASS

You can use a Spyglass to see faraway things

Pretend to be a sea captain, or catch your neighbor in the act as they dye your Sheep lime green

The Spyglass is crafted from two Copper Ingots and one Amethyst Shard

TINTED GLASS

Tinted Glass is a type of glass that does not allow light to pass through

Tinted Glass is crafted by putting a Glass Block in the middle of four Amethyst Shards

Tinted Glass can be obtained without Silk Touch; it does not shatter like normal glass

TRADE & LOOT TABLE ADDITIONS

Added the following trades to Mason:

Will sell 4 Dripstone Blocks for 1 Emerald

Added the following trades to Wandering Trader:

Will sell 2 Pointed Dripstones for 1 Emerald

Will sell 2 Rooted Dirt for 1 Emerald

Will sell 2 Moss Blocks for 1 Emerald

Moss Blocks can be found in Shipwreck Chests

Glow Berries can be found in Mineshaft Chest Minecarts

TUFF

A new type of stone that can be found in blobs between y0 and y16

UNDERGROUND STRUCTURE CHANGES

Strongholds are mostly encased in Stone

Mineshaft corridors are supported by log pillars below or Chains above when needed

Cobwebs don’t generate fully floating in the air

VISUALS

Sky color now varies smoothly when moving between different biomes

Ores without unique shapes have been given new textures for accessibility reasons, so that each ore is distinguishable by shape alone

Emerald Ore and Lapis Ore have had some small touch-ups

Being the most iconic ore, Diamond Ore texture is staying the same to keep that classic feel maintained

Blackstone, Polished Blackstone Bricks, and Cracked Polished Blackstone Bricks have had some minor touch-ups

Clock and Compass textures have been updated

WORLD GENERATION

Dripstone clusters can be found rarely in normal caves

Deepslate blobs can be found from Y0 to y16

