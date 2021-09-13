NBA 2K22 Released In India: Check NBA 2K22 Price For PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch & PC

Quick links:
Image: @NBA2K Twitter
NBA 2K22 has released for the Indian gaming community after a long wait. 2K developers have been on the top of their game to bring in all the new content added to the latest edition of the NBA 2K franchise. The game is currently available to buy for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The game was initially released on September 10 and after 5 day buffer period 2K has finally released this game for the Indian gamers. Because of t his release, the gamers have started searching for details about the NBA 2K22 price and system requirements. So here is all the information available about this new basketball game. Read more about the NBA 2K22 release date in India
Welcome to The City 🏙 Enter this code in the Options Menu for all these items:— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 11, 2021
🔹 3 Banners
🔹 30 minute 2XP Coin
🔹 New Player Indicator
🔹 New Perfect Green Release Animation pic.twitter.com/JyGiPieFVH
NBA 2K22 has been optimised for the next generation consoles but its price is more than the standard edition of the game. Another A75th Anniversary edition of the game has been released which gives the players some exclusive rewards to start the game with advantages like extra money and skins. All of these variants of NBA 2K22 are available to purchase on Games The Shop. The PC and Xbox Series X|S version is also being sold on GameLoot. Here is a complete NBA 2K22 price list released in India.