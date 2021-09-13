Last Updated:

NBA 2K22 Released In India: Check NBA 2K22 Price For PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch & PC

NBA 2K22 has now been released in India and the players are trying to learn more about this new game. Here is a full list of NBA 2K22 prices released by 2K.

NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 has released for the Indian gaming community after a long wait. 2K developers have been on the top of their game to bring in all the new content added to the latest edition of the NBA 2K franchise. The game is currently available to buy for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The game was initially released on September 10 and after 5 day buffer period 2K has finally released this game for the Indian gamers. Because of t his release, the gamers have started searching for details about the NBA 2K22 price and system requirements. So here is all the information available about this new basketball game. Read more about the NBA 2K22 release date in India

NBA 2K22 price in India

NBA 2K22 has been optimised for the next generation consoles but its price is more than the standard edition of the game. Another A75th Anniversary edition of the game has been released which gives the players some exclusive rewards to start the game with advantages like extra money and skins. All of these variants of NBA 2K22 are available to purchase on Games The Shop. The PC and Xbox Series X|S version is also being sold on GameLoot. Here is a complete NBA 2K22 price list released in India.

  • NBA 2K22 Standard Edition for PS4/Xbox One: Rs. 3,999
  • NBA 2K22 Standard Edition for PS5/Xbox Series X|S: Rs. 4,599
  • NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PS/Xbox: Rs. 6,899
  • NBA 2K22 Standard Edition PC: Rs. 3,299
  • NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PC: Rs. 5,599
  • NBA 2K22 Standard Edition for Nintendo Switch: Rs. 3,999
  • NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle: Rs. 5,199

NBA 2K22 system requirements

Minimum requirements:

  • OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit 
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz / AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM 
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 450 1GB / ATI® Radeon™ HD 7770 1GB or better
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 80 GB available space 
  • Sound Card: DirectX 9.0x compatible 
  • Dual-analog gamepad: Recommended

Recommended requirements:

  • OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit 
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4430 @ 3 GHz / AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM 
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 2GB / ATI® Radeon™ R9 270 2GB or better
  • DirectX: Version 11 
  • Storage: 80 GB available space 
  • Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card 
  • Dual-analog gamepad: Recommended
