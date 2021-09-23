Nintendo Direct Live Streaming: How To Watch In India And What To Expect? Read

After being taken aback due to unforeseen global circumstances, Nintendo is planning to make a comeback into the game development sector with their Nintendo Direct 2021 Live event. The event is going to start on September 23 and thus the gamers have been wondering about what time is Nintendo Direct 2021. Here is all the information we have about the Nintendo Direct Live Streaming timing and what to expect from it. Read more

How to watch Nintendo Direct in India?

Tune in 24/09 at 00:00 CEST for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focussed mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter.



► https://t.co/hWIBcgce1v pic.twitter.com/VMEoiV4nHI — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 22, 2021

The Nintendo Direct Live Streaming is scheduled to take place on September 23 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET which converts to 3:30 am IST. The event is supposed to take place live because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Nintendo Direct Live Streaming will be available on Nintendo’s official Youtube channel. To help out our readers, you can directly watch the live stream here. Nothing has been released anything official about what to expect from this event. But the industry experts expect some upcoming Nintendo Switch games launching this winter to be showcased during this event. Here is all the information about What to expect from Nintendo Direct

What to expect from Nintendo Direct 2021?

The Nintendo gamers expect to see a list of trailers and gameplay reveals for upcoming titles from the Japanese game developers. The most prominent game includes the Pokemon Legends: Arceus which could be showcased during the Nintendo Direct Live Streaming ahead of its Jan. 28 release. Other Upcoming Switch games Splatoon 3 and the sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild could also get some additional updates about their release. Apart from the new games, makers are also supposed to make prominent changes to their blockbuster games including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Another Nintendo Direct Live stream held in February 2021 had also introduced new additions to these two games. Thus making the speculations about these updates even more believable than before. Other leaks suggest that the makers are working on adding Game Boy and Game Boy Color games that could be released during this stream. More information about Nintendo Switch games launching this winter is supposed to be released during this live stream.