Nintendo's Black Friday eShop Sale Is Live: Save on Nintendo Switch Games

Nintendo Black Friday Sale is now live. As a part of the sale, various Nintendo Switch games and bundles are available at a discounted rate. Those who are interested in getting some new games or a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game can check the official NIntendo online store to grab deals or the sales partners such as Gamestop, Best Buy, Amazon, Target and Walmart. Keep reading to know more about Nintendo Black Friday Sale.

A lot of Nintendo games are available at a discounted price during the Black Friday Sale. For instance, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available at $35 on Walmart. Another very popular Nintendo game is called Super Mario Odyssey is now available at $37.99 on Best Buy. Additionally, headsets such as the Razer Barracuda X are also available at a discounted price during the Black Friday Sale.

Nintendo Black Friday Sale deals

Black Friday Bundle : include the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership when one buys a select Nintendo Switch system. Those who get the Black Friday Bundle will get a discount of $70. The deal is available on retail partners such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more.

: include the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership when one buys a select Nintendo Switch system. Those who get the Black Friday Bundle will get a discount of $70. The deal is available on retail partners such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: while originally available at $99.99, the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is available at $59.99. The Mario Kart Live Home Circuit allows players to set up a race track at their home and play Mario Kart amidst the real-life obstacles in the physical world.

while originally available at $99.99, the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is available at $59.99. The Mario Kart Live Home Circuit allows players to set up a race track at their home and play Mario Kart amidst the real-life obstacles in the physical world. Games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, Paper Mario: The Progami Kind, Kirby Star Allies, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Astral Chain and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition are available at a flat discount of $20 on each. One can buy any game from the aforementioned at $49.99 each during the Nintendo Black Friday Sale.

It is important to note that some deals will end on November 27, 2021. So those who wish to purchase Nintendo Switch games or other related items such as games shall make a decision fast and grab items at their best price. Stay tuned for Nintendo related or other gaming news.