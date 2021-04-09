Outriders Patch Notes: Information About The Bug Fixes Made To The Game

Outriders is one of the latest games that has been released by Square Enix's European subsidiary. The game has been getting a lot of mixed reviews from the players and some of them are even asking questions about the same. To help these players, here is information about the same and list it right here.

Ouriders Patch Notes

Outriders makers have been constantly working on improving their game with the help of their patch notes. They have managed to fix a number of issues related to the game with the help of their updates. According to their official Steam page, the update is scheduled to be released next week. They have also shared a post on their official Twitter account for the game. We have also managed to gather some information about the Outriders patch notes that is going to fix issues like Outriders legacy quest bug. Read more

(Data taken from Steam official Outriders page)

Will Fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped

Will fix the crash when completing the "A Bad Day" side quest.

Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man's Land when your language is set to Spanish (Yes, we know. Video game code is a magical thing).

Will fix crash on launch issues

Will include many more "random" crash fixes

We are confident that these fixes will address the majority of crashes reported, as there are only a handful of root causes but the crashes they generate appear in a number of places.

Will fix the HUD disappearing in certain cases

Will fix bugs that interfere with players re-spawning in multiplayer Expeditions

Will fix bugs with players getting stuck on geometry (including when using Gravity Leap) or falling out of the world.

Will change the default matchmaking setting from "Open" to "Closed".

You will still be able to manually change this setting to "Open" through your game settings

This change will prevent players from joining games where the host didn't intend to play in multiplayer. It will also cut down on AFK lobbies

This will also help improve matchmaking times, as the queues will be less likely to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of constant matchmaking requests generated by "open" games.

Many other minor fixes and improvements

More about Outriders

Outriders is a popular third-person shooter game that has been developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix's European subsidiary. The game was released on April 1, 2021, for gaming platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. In the game, the players are required to choose their avatar from an option of 4 different characters with their respective abilities. They need to use weapons in the game in order to defeat their enemies. They can even improve the power of their weapons by using the already existing weapons mods in the game. The game can be played solo and also be completed with a total of 2 other friends. Apart from this, the game has also managed to receive positive reviews from the fans but did not do well amongst the critics and received a number of mixed reviews from them.

Promo Image Source: Outriders Twitter