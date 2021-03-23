Persona 5 Strikers: Who Is Ryuji Sakamoto? Learn All About The Character In This Guide

Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game published by Atlus. It consists of main quests, side quests and different characters to make this game interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at who is Ryuji Sakamoto, the complete details of Ryuji Sakamoto and more.

Ryuji Sakamoto is a character in Persona 5 Strikers. Despite his short temper, he is a courageous young man with a good heart who will do anything for his friends/allies and those who have suffered abuse. He boasts high attack and defence. With this character, you’ll be able to rush headfirst into any battle. One thing you need to note with this character is that you need to charge up your attacks to increase its damage and range. Its shotgun can also be charged to increase its damage output. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at the complete details of Ryuji Sakamoto in Persona 5 Strikers.

Ryuji Sakamoto is an 18 years old boy in Persona 5 Strikers and his occupation in the game is a student. His zodiac sign is cancer and his height is 170 cm. He carries Bludgeons as a melee weapon and Shotgun as a ranged weapon.

Ryuji Sakamoto is a character from Persona 5 Strikers. He is a student at Shujin Academy and a former track star who lives a double life as a Phantom Thief. Ryuji Sakamoto knows about Ann Takamaki since middle school even though they are not too well acquainted. Ryuji borrows money from Ann in middle school, so he could buy a stuffed dolphin for his mom from a school trip. But he never pays her back, which Ann holds against him. He originally came from a household with an abusive father, who eventually abandoned him and his mother. Later on, Ryuji gets a great opportunity for his future and to ease his mother's burden to become a star athlete on the school's track team, where he manages to become its leader and earns fellow teammates Nakaoka, Takeshi and Ikeda's trust. The team is also at the forefront of Shujin's sports teams and it has all the potential for going to international games as well.

Ryuji Sakamoto is known as a disruptive student at school, whose bad behaviour causes all sorts of trouble for the teachers. He is quite proud of his status as a self-proclaimed troublemaker and his rebellious, mischievous, and disobedient nature are the perfect qualities to be a Phantom Thief. He can sometimes be vulgar and aggressive as well. He is also rather short-tempered and can easily take offence from even the slightest of comments.

All that said, he will never resort to violence without being legitimately provoked. He is very straightforward when it comes to expressing his feelings, especially in regards to his hatred of selfish adults and authority figures who abuse their power. He is deeply empathetic when it comes to the plight of others. Simply listening to the protagonist's story of how he got arrested makes him extremely angry.