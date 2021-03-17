Last Updated:

Persona 5 Strikers Zenkichi: How To Unlock This New Playable Character?

persona 5 strikers

One of the new characters that were introduced in Persona 5 Strikers is Zenkichi Hasegawa. In the game, he is a police inspector who is from the Kyoto prefecture and he was put in charge of investigating the latest incident in this Metaverse. Continue reading the article to know how to unlock Zenkichi as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers Zenkichi

In Persona 5 Strikers, Zenkichi has black hair which is shoulder-length, dark grey eyes, and a goatee and his facial features match closely to another character - Masayoshi Shido. When he becomes the Phantom Thief, he wears a pinpoint blindfold as a mask. The plot of this game takes a turn as Joker and Morgana are now back in Tokyo for a vacation along with the other Phantom Thieves.

All of them soon realise that the shadows have started attacking people so they decided to reform the group and work together for the sole purpose of bringing peace to the city. Persona 5 Strikers see all of the original Phantom Thieves back in the scene and now new characters have started joining the roster as new playable characters. 

In order to unlock one of these new playable characters, the players will have to wait till later into the game story. Zenkichi Hasegawa will then get unlocked when players reach the fifth dungeon of the game, which is the Kyoto Jail. Upon reaching this location, all you need to do is keep advancing into the dungeon and midway you will be introduced with Zenkichi as the new playable character. As of now, Sophia and Zenkichi Hasegawa are the only new playable characters in the game.

Persona 5 Strikers Update Notes

  • There was a lot of crashing issues in the game which are now fixed
  • Now there are a lot of performance improvements and stability improvements as well
  • Added fixes for audio-related issues.
  • Other minor under the hood fixes
  • A problem where "Null Fear" initially did not protect against "Evil Smile", has been fixed.
  • Fixed a problem where players could not progress under certain conditions in certain battles.
  • Fixed other bugs.
  • A new feature has been implemented - in Sophia's Shop, it's now possible to sell all items that cost money at once.
