PlayStation Plus free games for April 2022 leaked online: Check titles here

Every month, PS Plus subscribers get a new collection of free games. Like the previous list of PS Plus free games that were leaked online, the PS Plus free games for April 2022 has surfaced online. For the past six months, every set of free Ps Plus games has been leaked before its launch.

According to a report by Dealabs, the free games on PS Plus free games for April will include SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Slay the Spire and Hood: Outlaw and Legends. Since Sony has not confirmed these games yet, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, Dealabs has a pretty good track record when it comes to leaking PS Plus free games ahead of the official launch.

PlayStation Plus free games for April 2022

According to the French website, Sony is going to announce three free games for PS Plus subscribers. Among these games is Hood: Outlaw & Legends, which is an action video game developed by Suno Newscastle. It was initially released in May 2021 for all leading consoles including PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The second game on the list is Slay the Spire. It is developed by Mega Crit Games and was initially released in November 2017 for PS4 as a deck-building video game.

Lastly, the list of leaked Ps Plus free games for April 2022 contains SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated The game was developed by Purple Lamp Studios and published on PlayStation 4 in January 2020. There is a strong chance that these three games will make it to the final list of free games for PS Plus subscribers next month.

A lot of PlayStation Plus subscribers must be waiting for Sony to confirm the list of PS Plus free games for April 2022. Most likely, the announcement will come either today or tomorrow. As the list of Ps Plus free games for March 2022 included a total of four games, there is a chance that Sony could add a bonus title for subscribers next month. Stay tuned for more updates about Sony PlayStation and other gaming news.