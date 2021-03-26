Pokemon Go Buddy System Guide: How To Gain Affection Hearts To Increase Buddy Level?

Buddy Pokémon is a new Pokémon GO update that allows players to become best friends with their favourite Pokémon and earn rewards in the process. So, how to make the most out of this feature? Continue reading the article to know everything about this new Pokemon Go feature as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

A look at Pokemon Go Buddy System Guide

Buddy System Guide

Good Buddy 1 affection heart needed You will be able to read the Buddy mood The Pokémon will follow you on the map

Great Buddy 70 affection hearts needed Your buddy Pokemon might assist in Pokemon catching The Pokemon will give you presents

Ultra Buddy 150 affection hearts needed Your buddy can get you collectables and find locations that give you extra items

Best Buddy 300 affection hearts needed This is the final buddy level and your buddy Pokemon will get a Best Buddy Ribbon Along with this, your best buddy will also receive a CP boost in combat



Activities You Can Do To Earn Affection Hearts

Walk together with your Pokemon This will give you 4 affection hearts For each Heart, you must walk 2 kilometres. Replacing your buddy will stop you from progressing to the next heart, but it will not stop you from winning Candy.

You can treat your buddy with berries This will give you 4 affection hearts. To win more Hearts, your Buddy must be at zero and eat three berries, each of which counts as one Heart. To get all four hearts, you must eat 12 berries a day.

Play together with your Pokemon This will give you 2 affection hearts In AR mode, tap your friend and pet them with your finger for a few seconds before they spin and jump with joy.

Battle together with your buddy Pokemon This will give you 2 affection hearts Fight with a pal in Gyms, Raids, Squad GO Rocket, or Trainer Fights. Your friend should join the squad! Trainer Battles with Leaders are also counted as Trainer Battles.

Take a snapshot and visiting new places This will give you 2 affections hearts each Take pictures with your buddy Pokemon Visit a PokéStop or Gym that you have not visited with this Buddy



Image Source: Niantic