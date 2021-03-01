Pokemon Go Ducklett: Learn How To Get Ducklett In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has stayed ahead of its competition since its release. It has done that by constantly broadening its horizons. The game uses AR capabilities to simulate the Pokemon world into the real world. Players get to go around finding and catching new Pokemon for their collection. Pokemon Go has also started PvP where players can wage battles against their friends and random people, so the players need to bring out their best Pokemon in these situations. Many players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Ducklett and how to Get Ducklett in the game.

Pokemon Go Ducklett

Ducklett belongs to the fifth generation of Pokemon and can be found in the Unova region. The name explains its appearance, Ducklett looks like a small duckling who eats and swims according to their whim. To learn how to get Ducklett, the players need to follow these steps:

The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Ducklett for their collection. Players should also stock up on great balls, ultra balls, and Razz Berries to increase their chances of catching the pokemon. Ducklet can be a really good addition to the players battling arsenal if used in the right way. Check out the Ducklett best moveset, stats, and weaknesses below:

Pokémon GO Ducklett is a Water and Flying type Pokemon with a max CP of 968, 84 attack, 96 defense, and 158 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Ducklett is vulnerable to Electric and Rock-type moves. Ducklett is boosted by Rain and Windy weather. Ducklett's best moves are Water Gun and Brave Bird (6.62 DPS). Ducklett evolution is Swanna.

