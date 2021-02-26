Pokemon Go Landorus: Learn More About This Legendary Pokemon Here

Pokemon Go is a portable gaming application that utilizes the assistance of AR and GPS to give the players a simulated experience of being a Pokemon Trainer. The application persuades the individuals to go out as they can get new pokemon as they are on their day-to-day ventures. Pokemon Go has plenty of Pokemon, right from the beginning of the arrangement, and has been adding new ones in each update. Players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Landorus.

Pokemon Go Landorus

Landorus is one of the most popular Pokemon. Landorus is a legendary Pokemon from the fifth generation of Pokemon and is found in the Unova region. Landorus looks like a sage pokemon that sits on a cloud and travels on it too. Landorus evolution doesn’t exist, but there are types of Landorus that players can find in Pokemon Go, Incarnate Landorus, and Therian Landorus.

Any player would find themselves lucky to catch Landorus for their Pokemon Collection. Every player wants to have at least one legendary Pokemon in their collection and Landorus is a worthy catch. Landorus is a strong pokemon and can unleash wrath when needed. Check out Landorus' best moveset, stats, and weaknesses below:

Pokémon GO Landorus is a legendary Ground and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 4057, 261 attacks, 182 defense, and 205 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Landorus is vulnerable to Ice and Water-type moves. Landorus is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. Landorus best moveset is Mud Shot and Earth Power (17.72 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest procuring games of July 2020. This game was created by Niantic and it uses portable GPS to find, catch, fight, and train virtual Pokémon that seem, by all accounts, to be in reality. The pokemon fans unquestionably appreciate the game and run on a freemium plan of action that underpins in-application buys for an extra in-game bonus. Everybody finds the Pokemon Go players going around the roads with their phones in their grasp searching for all the extravagant Pokemons they can get. This is one of the games that require the players to move around instead of sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded free of charge on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

