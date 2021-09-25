Pokemon GO Halloween 2021: Start date, costumes, coin bundles, raids, spotlight hour info

While the Pokemon Season of Mischief special research story is going on, the game has announced yet another event called Pokemon Go Halloween 2021 As mentioned in the official Pokemon Blog, the Pokemon Go Halloween 2021 event will run from October 15 to October 31, 2021. During the event, trainers will get a chance to complete the Halloween-themed Special research story.

The Pokemon Go Halloween special bonus will be applicable during the spotlight hours in the event. During the event, Pokemons will be seen in costumes and there will be a tie-in event with Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. As far as Pokemon Go Pokecoin bundles are concerned, during the Pokemon Go Halloween 2021 event, a one-time-purchase bundle containing a Remote Raid pass and other items will be available in the ship for 1 PokeCoin.

Pokemon Go October 2021 raids

The Mythical Pokémon Genesect holding a Douse Drive will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m to Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. This will be this particular Genesect’s Pokémon GO debut! It will not be appearing as a Shiny Pokémon at this time.

Altered Forme Giratina will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one!

Darkrai that knows the attack Sludge Bomb will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. This is the first time that Darkrai will be appearing in Pokémon GO with this attack! If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one!

Pokemon Go spotlight hours

October 5, 2021: Drifloon will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

October 12, 2021: Gastly will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

October 19, 2021: Gothita will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.

October 26, 2021: Murkrow will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Pokemon Go October community day

Pokemon Go October Community Day will be observed on October 9, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM local time. The event will feature Duskull, the Requiem Pokemon. During the community day, Duskull will be appearing more in the wild and evolving the Pokemon will get trainers a Dusknoi that knows the charged move Attack Shadow ball.