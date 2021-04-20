Pokemon Go: How To Catch Binacle? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has definitely changed the landscape of the augmented reality based game's category. Thanks to the continuous update from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids to keep players coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Binacle, how to catch Binacle in Pokemon Go and more.

Basic details of Binacle

Binacle is a Rock & Water type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Grass, Ground, Fighting and Electric moves. The best moveset for Binacle is Mud-Slap and Ancient Power when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 946. Binacle eventually evolves into Barbaracle. In the upcoming section, we will look at how to catch Binacle in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Binacle in Pokemon Go?

There is yet another new Pokemon being added to Pokemon GO's lineup, as Binacle prepare to ship out during the upcoming Sustainability Week. Catching this Pokemon isn’t going to be too difficult. As of now, it's unknown whether or not Binacle will be able to appear in the wild. If it does, it will likely show up in aquatic areas like rivers, lakes, and ponds. However, in the off-chance that Binacle will be completely event-dependant, you will need to work hard and fast to complete Sustainability Week's objectives to get as many Binacle as required. It's said that it will take around 50 candies to evolve Binacle into Barbaracle should it be added as well, so you will want to aim for having at least that many candies before the week's end. The Binacle Pokemon will show up in raids starting on Sustainability Week's start, which is April 20th at 10:00 AM local time. While not confirmed, it's likely that 3-star raids will be where Binacle will be camping out. These raids aren't too difficult to win, but it might still be a good idea for you to squad up with a few friends to guarantee a take-down. It's been confirmed that Binacle will be able to be lured out and encountered via Sustainability Week's Field Research Tasks. Even if you won’t participate in the event or complete raids, there is still a Binacle or two available to be caught. As for actually catching it once the opportunity arrives, all the usual methods will work perfectly fine. You can toss out a Razz Berry, use whatever ball feels appropriate. An Ultra Ball for the best chance, of course! And aim a curveball throw at the ring's center to secure a catch of this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go update

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic